Alexander, a name of Greek origin that encloses in itself a rich history and meaning. This nickname, whose roots go back to the days of Ancient Greece, has a curious background that takes us back to the tumultuous days of Greek mythology.

Surprisingly, Alexander is the nickname of Paris, that audacious character who, seducing Helen, unleashed the epic Trojan War.

this name It is made up of two basic Greek words: “alexein”, which connotes defense or protection, and “andros”, which alludes to man, amalgamating into “Alejandro”.

Thus, the primary meaning of the Alexander’s name means “the one who protects man”, “the one who rejects or defeats his enemies”, “the man who protects us”, “the protective man”, “the main guardian” and “the great savior”.

The semantic load of Alexander suggests distinctive characteristics in those who bear this name. They are considered highly protective, empathetic, and righteous individuals.

Loyalty is presented as an unwavering trait in his personality, both in various fields and in his tireless industriousness and mental strength, according to the guide for baby names.

These men are also noted for their generosity and sociability, as well as their ability as great orators. For all these reasons, they feel attracted to be part of groups, whether in the academic, work or in their free time, where they openly expose their ideas and become charismatic leaders.

