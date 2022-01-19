Have you ever wondered what the code printed on the eggs you buy at the supermarket means? If the answer is yes, we explain what is behind each of these numbers.

The eggs that we buy in stores are marked with a numerical series that gives us information about the breeding of the hens, their country of origin and the identification of the farm in which they have been raised. For example, 3 ES 64010496.

The first digit is responsible for indicating the type of breeding and the hens that have laid the eggs, that is, if they are organic, free-range, floor-raised or caged hens. This can be the number 0, 1, 2 or 3.

Organic hens are identified with 0 and are those that are permanently outdoors and feed on organic feed. Free-range hens are identified with the number 1 and are those that are outdoors. What differentiates them from the organic ones is their diet.

Floor-raised hens are those that can move inside a covered coop and are identified by number 2. Lastly, cage-raised hens are enclosed to make egg collection easier and are identified by number 3. .

The next thing we can see in the code are two letters that indicate the country of origin of the egg while the rest of the numerical series identifies the specific farm. The first two numbers indicate the province, the next three the municipality and the rest is the exploitation within that municipality. For example, the number 30 is the one that corresponds to the Region of Murcia.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users, the price differences between some categories and others “can reach 500%”. Organic eggs can exceed 0.50 euros per unit and free-range eggs, 0.30 euros. While an egg from a chicken raised all its life in a covered farm can be found from 0.10 euros.

According to the expert consulted by this organization, “there is no conclusive scientific evidence that allows a certain type of production to be systematically associated with more well-being or better quality. This depends on good facilities, the proper management of the lots and the adaptation of the types of hens to the chosen form of exploitation.”

From the OCU they explain that the freshness of the product influences “more on the taste than any other factor, while its nutritional values ​​are above all related to the type of feeding of the birds: the lipid content and trace elements (minerals) can vary according to the feed they receive, as well as the composition of fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins, especially vitamin D3».

