When the washing machine ends, it is important that we take out the washed clothes without delay to hold it or put it in the dryer. But what happens if we forget or are not at home? How long do we have before the clothes begin to smell of moisture And do we have to wash it again?

A hygiene and cleaning professional, called Mary Futher, who in social networks is known as Madame Sweat, He explained on Instagram how to proceed in these cases.

“The general rule is that if you have left them wet during More than 12 hours, that is the limit“says the expert.

Arrived at that point, Mary Futher says you will have to wash your clothes again and add a special ingredient to make sure that the smell of moisture disappears completely.

“Use half a cup of sodium bicarbonate With your detergent to eliminate mold and fungi, “adds the influencer.

In the comments, some users give their own tips: “Front loaders with rubber ring: You never close the washing machine door; Leave it totally open or ajar to be aired. Clean the rubber also between washes. If possible, also leave the detergent drawer open. “