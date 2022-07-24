The Colombian National Team has already left behind the great first phase in the Copa América, the 12 points out of 12 possible, the 13 goals for and only 3 against. All this served to qualify for the semi-final and to be filled with motivation. But what is coming now is another story, it is to face Argentina tomorrow, in Bucaramanga, for a place in the dream final.

Colombia celebrates another victory in the Cup.

tricolor illusion

“The group is ready, that’s what we’ve been working on. We have to respect all the rivals, we respect Argentina and we know the temperament they have in their game, but we are at a good level”Said soccer player Tatiana Ariza, an experienced player who wants to contribute her knowledge to this definitive instance.

This match means a lot because it is at stake not only to go to the final, but also to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand directly, which will be the prize for the first 3 places. But the team has more goals, they know that the first two will also go to the 2024 Paris Olympics. So the National Team has many motivations not to fail in the duel against the Argentines.

“This Cup is special, there are incentives. 4 years ago we didn’t qualify, being at home makes it special. The team is motivated. Soccer in Colombia has evolved, we have to ratify it and show our level to the world,” added Ariza, who is an attacker for Deportivo Cali.

Argentina qualified after beating Venezuela on the last date of group B. It is a very careful rival. “The mentality is what characterizes them (Argentina), it’s in their DNA, that has to be taken into account, and speed in an offensive part, they have power, they can do damage… There is where to play them, in the defensive phase they don’t They are so organized, they lay down the game where the ball is. You have to be patient and find the spaces,” added Ariza.

The Colombian waits for a match so as not to make mistakes. “We have to be focused, we come from less to more, very established, this is the decisive game, the one of our lives, we have to go out and prove it,” she said.

