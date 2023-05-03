SANTA MARÍA DE JESÚS, Guatemala — In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Guatemalan actress María Mercedes Coroy holds her breath underwater as her character, Princess Fen, gives birth to her son, a feathered serpent.

Fen emerges from the depths as a rarity still in the fantastic universe of Marvel: a Mayan superheroine.

The day after filming his final scene in Los Angeles, Coroy headed home to Santa María de Jesús, a Cachiquel Mayan town of 22,000 inhabitants on the slopes of a volcano in Guatemala. By nightfall, she was lying in her family’s bright pink cinder block house, with vegetables grown in the backyard.

“I felt like my bed was hugging me,” said Coroy, 28, one of nine children in a family of farmers and merchants.

The next morning, he resumed his normal life. She and her mother took a bus to the small town of Escuintla to sell vegetables in the bustling market, a job Ella Coroy started after fifth grade, when she dropped out to help her parents.

Some days, he walks a two-hour mule to the family farm to grow cabbage and pumpkins. He also weaves colorful huipiles on a small loom.

“People ask me what I do after filming,” said Coroy, who is working on her third Guatemalan film after appearing in two in the US. “I’m back to normal.”

Coroy represents a new generation of Mayan actors determined to hone their craft while, at the same time, clinging to their customs and helping to expose a legacy of discrimination against Guatemala’s indigenous population.

Although she said she enjoys acting in the US, she is more interested in her own country’s booming film industry.

However, regardless of where he is working, he relies on Santa María de Jesús to recharge his batteries.

“I love my life, but shooting a movie is physically demanding,” Coroy said, relaxing on a bench in Santa Maria.

A decade ago, Guatemalan director Jayro Bustamante came to Santa María de Jesús to prepare for his first feature film, “Ixcanul” (Volcano). He wanted to tell a story of Mayan women that would address issues such as endemic poverty and inequalities in education and health care, and he was determined to recruit Mayan actors fluent in the indigenous Cachiquel language.

A friend put Coroy in contact with the director.

“He told me that I was the only person who looked him in the eye,” she recalled. When she offered him the lead, the actress refused. “I had no experience. He was afraid of ruining the movie.

However, he convinced her to join the cast. In the following months, they trained at the first film academy in the country, founded by Bustamante.

“Ixcanul” won the Alfred Bauer Award at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival. “Unobtrusive and intrepid,” wrote Los Angeles-based film critic Manuel Betancourt of Coroy’s subtle performance, which revealed anguish behind an impassive face.

His second film with Bustamante, “La Llorona,” transformed a traditional Latin American ghost tale into an indictment of a fictitious dictator, but one that clearly evokes the Guatemalan leader, General Efraín Ríos Montt.

Five years before his death in 2018, Ríos Montt was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for the killing of Mayan men, women and children in the 1980s, after taking control of the country in a coup.

Coroy plays Alma, a Mayan servant girl whose children are among those killed. A spectral figure in white haunts the dictator in her home.

“Wakanda Forever,” an international blockbuster, also addresses the oppression of the Maya.

Coroy’s character, Princess Fen, contracts smallpox brought by the Spanish to the Yucatan Peninsula in the 16th century. A shaman gives her a drink that allows her to live and give birth underwater. When her feathered son, Namor, returns to the Yucatan, she sees the Spanish beating the Mayans they have enslaved.

In Guatemala, some Mayan families encourage their children to only speak Spanish and wear Western clothing to escape rampant discrimination. But that was not how Coroy was raised.

“My parents tell me I should be proud,” said Coroy, who eventually went back to night classes and graduated from college.

By: Julia Lieblich