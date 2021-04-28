On some occasion we have spoken to you from Eneba’s new second-hand marketplace, where they have created a fantastic infrastructure to stimulate the second-hand video game market in a safe and fast way.

That’s where we’ve dived to share information on at what prices shoppers are really interested in buying second-hand Xbox products. So you will know at what prices to sell if you want to get rid of them quickly and not lose money by leaving it in a store in your neighborhood, where you may be able to receive less money, as we told you about it a few weeks ago.

Now, the final price will also depend on other variables that we will not take into account here, such as the condition of the product or its edition (collector, retro, etc.). We will simply tell you at what average price do you usually buy second-hand Xbox consoles and games.

All this information will interest you if you are looking to update your game collection or buy a new generation console, as the Xbox Series X / S.

Average price of second-hand Xbox games and consoles

Second hand Xbox consoles

Xbox Series S – € 252

Xbox One X – € 180

Xbox One S 1TB – € 126

Xbox One S 500 GB – € 115

Xbox One S All-Digital 1TB – € 128

Xbox One FAT 500 GB – € 105

Xbox 360 S 250GB – € 68

View offers on consoles

Second-hand Xbox One and Xbox 360 games

Cyberpunk 2077 (ONE) – € 29

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (ONE) – € 30

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (ONE) – € 26

Resident Evil 2 Remake (ONE) – € 24

Red Dead Redemption 2 (ONE) – € 16

FIFA 21 (ONE) – € 21

COD Modern Warfare (ONE) – € 28

COD Black Ops Cold War (ONE) – € 35

The Witcher 3 GOTY (ONE) – € 18

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (360) – € 25

Forza Horizon (360) – € 21

Silent Hill Downpour (360) – € 55

See offers in games

Is it a good time to buy a second-hand Xbox One X?

As you can see, there are many possibilities to save good money when buying a second-hand console, although you should always be careful and follow some basic tips for it, just like when you buy a reconditioned console.

If, on the other hand, you are encouraging yourself to sell all those games that are gathering dust on your shelf, you can encourage yourself to sell it on eneba, the sale of gaming. In addition, they have currently added new platforms:

Eneba already has more than 5000 vendors and offers many advantages:

Exclusive gaming platform

You do not have to see the buyer, everything is sent by Post

Selling is FREE

Secure payments and shipments

€ 5 EXTRA for your first sale

Advertise your first product here

What do you think of the prices that are handled in the second-hand market? We read you!