We already know the winning numbers

Child Draw 2023. This Friday, January 6, at 12 noon, the drums began to spin at the Lienzo Norte de Ávila Exhibition and Conference Center and with them the prizes awarded by this raffle began to be distributed. It is a second chance for those who were not lucky last December 22 with the Christmas Lottery.

For the little ones, on Three Kings Day it is a tradition to start the day by opening the gifts that Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar have left overnight under the tree for those who have behaved well. For the older ones, perhaps the best gift is the first prize in the Children’s Lottery. His 2 million euro jackpot can close the Christmas holidays with a flourish, never better said, and make returning to routine not so difficult.

The dynamics of this draw is different from the one followed during the Christmas Lottery Draw. While the latter can last up to four hours, the El Niño raffle is much faster, since it distributes all its prizes in just half an hour, approximately. A brief period in which close to 2 million prizes are distributed, 1,896,000 to be exact, and the huge amount of 7,000 million euros. In addition, another of the differences is the system used, in the Children’s Lottery multiple drums are used, that is, five drums that correspond to each of the tenth digits (ten thousand, thousand, hundred, ten and unit) and another one that determines the amount of the prizes.

This amount of prizes that it distributes means that the chances of being successful are greater than in others, although it is true that the amounts that it distributes are lower. Even so, any amount is synonymous with good fortune and will soften the dreaded January slope. From THE TRUTH you can

check the tenths of the Children’s Lottery to discover if you start 2023 on the right foot.

The first prize has gone to the number

89603. Those who have a tenth with these figures can already uncork the champagne to celebrate that they have won 200,000 euros. The second prize, which this year has been for the

72289, distributes 75,000 euros per tenth. The last of the considered great prizes, the third, goes to the

18918which will grant its owners a figure of 25,000 euros per tenth.

However, if you haven’t been awarded any of these three prizes, don’t worry, because this raffle still gives you more chances. The four-figure endings, which award 350 euros per tenth, have gone to the numbers

8173 and 6338. These 14 three-digit completions have also been awarded:

527, 457, 538, 300, 550, 726, 760, 278, 231, 387, 266, 224, 888 and 928, who take 100 euros per tenth. Finally, with regard to the endings, we find five of two digits, which are

24, 41, 11, 18 and 29, which give away 40 per tenth. In addition, those tickets ending in

9, 4 or 3 They recover the 20 euros invested.

In addition, the completions of the two grand prizes have also been awarded, a last chance to pinch some money from this raffle. If you have the number before or after the second prize, you get 610 euros per tenth and if you have the approximation of the first, the sum goes up to 1,200. Also, remember that if your ticket ends in the same number as the latter, they will refund the money you have paid for it, 20 euros.

How much money does the Treasury take from the Children’s Raffle?



It is true that at the moment you hear the children of San Ildefonso sing the number that is printed on your lottery ticket, everything that worried you seconds before disappears from your mind and your thoughts begin to invade what are you going to do the money that has touched you. However, despite the emotion of the moment, it is important to know if, due to the amount you have received, it is necessary to pay that money to the Treasury.

Well, in the last five years the regulations regarding this have changed. In 2018 it was established that this rule was only applicable to prizes endowed with a certain amount. At that time the figure went from 2,500 euros, which was taxed until then, to 10,000. However, that was not the only modification that was made, in 2019 it was raised to 20,000 and in 2020 the minimum amount was established at 40,000.

This means that both the third prize and the approximations and terminations are exempt from having to pay taxes. Therefore, it only affects the first and second prize. To calculate what the winners will receive, 40,000 euros would have to be subtracted from the total amount and 20% should be subtracted from that amount.

It must also be taken into account that this also applies to shared tenths, in which the percentage that goes to the public coffers is applied to the parties among whom the prize is divided.