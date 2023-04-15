Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Mole Jack Teixeira is said to have leaked the secret US documents. © Stefani REYNOLDS/AFP

The leak of sensitive military information sparked a mole hunt in the US. National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was caught.

Munich – assessments of the Ukraine war, information on the US presence in the Middle East, intelligence data on several countries, espionage against their own allies – the list of leaked US documents is long. In early April, the leaked information suddenly surfaced on social media platforms including Twitter and Telegram. Apparently they have been on the messaging app Discord for a long time. As part of the investigation, a hunt for those responsible for the leaks began. The mole was finally arrested on Thursday (April 13).

US leaks: National Guardsman spreads US secrets in a Discord group

This is the 21-year-old National Guardsman and IT specialist Jack Teixeira from the Massachusetts Air National Guard, as several US media, citing authorities, unanimously reported. According to the US newspaper New York Times he belongs to the intelligence department of his unit, which he joined in 2019.

Helicopter footage showed FBI agents apprehending the suspect outside his mother’s home in North Dighton, Massachusetts. He waited calmly on the porch. The arrest was “without incident,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to CBS News. Now the young National Guardsman is to be brought before the judge in Boston. His indictment will apparently be made under the act of espionage.

US leaks: Jack Teixeira deliberately spread US documents as a mole

As the New York Times reported the 21-year-old circulated the documents in a discord group called “Thug Shaker Central” which had 20-30 members. There it was also about the love of guns, video games but also racist memes. While investigations into the National Guard’s motive are ongoing, members of the Discord group said Teixeira had no political agenda. He only wanted to show off that he was in possession of the documents, the group members told the Washington Post, New York Times and the investigative portal Bellingcat.

The group is said to have been founded in 2020. A younger member of the group described opposite Washington Post more details about Teixeira and the leaks. The National Guardsman, who apparently called himself “OG” among other things, claimed to know the dark secrets of the US government. For months he sent sensitive information to the group.

He brought these documents with him from his “work at a military base” and spent several hours writing them down for the rest of the group members to understand, he is said to have said, according to the younger member of the Discord group. “He wanted to keep us up to date,” emphasized the group member, adding, “He’s a smart guy. He knew what he was doing by releasing these documents, it’s not an accidental leak.”

US leaks get ‘OG’ and Washington in trouble: documents surfaced in Russian groups

At some point, writing down the documents probably became too tedious: he began putting photos in the group. With his messages to the group, Teixeira apparently achieved his goal. The younger members adored him. The IT specialist, with the alias OG, is said to have prophesied important events based on his knowledge of secret information. “He’s fit, he’s strong, he’s trained. Everything you would expect from any crazy movie,” said the Discord member of Teixeira’s group.

In one of the Washington Post In the video seen, Jack Teixeira is said to have shot a rifle at a shooting range while shouting racist and anti-Semitic slogans. That impressed the younger members. One said, for example, that he was “like an uncle”. Another spoke of a “father figure”. At first, few members seemed to pay any attention to the documents. Eventually, Teixeira reportedly got upset and threatened to stop sending if members didn’t interact with it.

By the time “OG” stopped sending documents to the group in mid-March, the images had long since crept into other Discord groups. From there they then migrated to Russian Telegram channels and Twitter. The panicked Teixeira reportedly asked the group members to erase all information. The younger members with whom Washington Post are convinced that the US government will arrest Teixeira without a trial, take him to the high-security prison in Guantanomo Bay – or rather “murder” him.

Mole OG: What makes Jack Teixeira different from whistleblower Edward Snowden

In summary: 21-year-old Jack Teixeira is a National Guardsman with shreds of racist ideology and conspiracy theories who, for the sake of attention, circulated the most important US secrets and documents entrusted to him. He may not be a classic whistleblower like Edward Snowden, but just to brag on a Discord group, he certainly got Washington in big trouble. The US government will have to consider better security measures in the future. The effects of the gigantic leak on US politics are likely to last for a long time. (bb)