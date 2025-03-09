A group of American researchers have discovered what most couples are surely already knowing: that people who are willing to admit that they are wrong In a discussion they have better relationships and, in general, less fights.

Psychologists of the North Carolina University They have published a study in the magazine Journal of Research in Personallyin which they describe that the effect is particularly pronounced if it is the male colleagues who are willing to reverse, a feature that US researchers call “Intellectual humility.”

Married women with men who were willing to admit their mistakes tended to be more satisfied with their marriages. “The intellectual humility of men played a more important role in the quality of relationships between our participants than that of women “, The authors wrote.

“Add a dose of intellectual humility (recognizing that our views and beliefs can be wrong) can contribute numerous benefits for satisfaction in relationships, “they continue.

Previous studies suggest that most couples argue several times a month. Only 3% claim to never discusswhile 30% do it once a week or more. About 82% of people believe that in most conflicts they are right and their spouse is wrong.

But the researchers discovered that those who were willing to examine your beliefs more thoroughly and admit that they changed their minds had healthier relationships.

The study asked 74 heterosexual couples On how they handled the disputes, even if they lifted their voice, they were angry from the room or put themselves defensive.

They were given a score according to their intellectual and, on average humility, the men’s scores were around 10% higher, which shows that they struggled more to understand the position of their other half.

Previous academic investigations discovered that people who obtained higher scores are less angry when other people do not agree with them, so it is less likely that They shout or get angry during a discussion.

Scientists also argue that those who remained firm in their positions during a discussion made their partners in turn “Less courteous, tolerant and intellectually humble”.