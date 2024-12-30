Traveling is one of the hobbies they share Tamara Falcó and Iñigo Onieva since they got married. The couple takes advantage of any opportunity to escape. In recent months they have visited Paris, Berlin, New York and Mexico. Precisely in this last country, the Marquises of Griñón have enjoyed an exclusive retreat in Sha Mexico. The Spanish luxury wellness clinic that conquers celebrities from all over the world inaugurated its new center in the Mexican Caribbean in 2024, in the state of Quintana Roo.

One of the exclusive characteristics of Sha México is that it is located in front of the largest coral reef of the American continent, thus offering guests a unique place to immerse themselves in nature, with its own healing benefits, as well as therapies inspired by pre-Hispanic cultures, such as Temazcal, that seek to heal the body and mind. In addition, it has a private white sand beach and a natural cenote. The building, designed by Mexican architecture studio Sordo Madaleno and interior designer Alejandro Escudero, pays tribute to the human genome.

The complex where Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva spent a few days has 35 residences and 100 rooms and suites Beachfront, all with private balconies and panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. So that guests can arrive in the strictest privacy, the center has its own dock and heliportconnected to the rooms.

Other facilities at Sha Wellness include an infinity pool, beach club, spa and hydrotherapy circuit, indoor and outdoor fitness rooms, equipped with the latest technology (such as a virtual reality running trackl), cinema… There is also no shortage of restaurants, whose offer is lowered in Sha’s objective, to offer a healthy, energetic, alkaline and balanced diet, inspired by ancestral principles and adapted to modern life. The menus are mainly prepared with local, organic and seasonal foods.









Sha Mexico offers personalized health programs, lasting between 4 and 21 days. Each program is tailored to guests’ goals through nine disciplines: healthy nutrition, prevention and well-ageing, holistic medicine, cognitive stimulation, advanced preventive diagnosis, well-being and inner balance, physical performance and healthy living academy. Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva have shared through their Instagram profiles some of the plans they made on their getaway: healthy meals, breakfasts with views of the Caribbean, workouts, brain stimulation therapy, etc

The stay at Sha Wellness Clinic Mexico has an initial price of $5,770 (the exchange rate is about 5,500 euros), including the 4-day Recover and Energize program, SHA Nutrition plan, and accommodation in a deluxe oceanfront room. In 2024 SHA once again won the title of World’s Best Wellness Clinic 2024. In addition, Sha México achieved other awards, granted by World Spa Awards, such as Latin America’s Best Wellness Retreat 2024.