As several NGOs and some countries have denounced, corruption in Venezuela has spread to other latitudes. On this occasion, the Italian authorities have confiscated a luxurious villa owned by the former president of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), Maikel Moreno, and his wife, the model and Miss Venezuela, Debora Menicucci.

The property located in La Toscana, is a villa valued at 6,000,000 euros and that, although it appears in the name of Menicucci, leads to Moreno, sanctioned by the United States and the European Union, with investigations for money laundering.

According to the newspaper La Nazione, “The money flows would have led the investigators to accounts in Switzerland, in the name of a Panamanian company attributable precisely to Moreno Pérez. The Lucchese property ´Villa L´Uccelliera´, purchased in 2016 for 2 million 300 thousand euros, but with a higher value quantified at 6 millionis owned by his wife Debora Menicucci, an Italian-Venezuelan model, married in Venezuela to the former president of the Supreme Court”

It is presumed that until 2020 the model lived in the house with her father, but they returned to Venezuela due to the covid-19 pandemic.

#6April The Italian authorities have just confiscated the luxurious Villa of Maikel Moreno located in Tuscany and valued at 6 million Euros. This is not propaganda or fake news, this is the reality, backed by evidence, that the madurismo wants to hide. The collapse of maduro and his… pic.twitter.com/lRv0T5Sy09 — Rafael Ramírez (@RRamirezVE) April 6, 2023

At the moment the villa is in the hands of the Italian State Real Estate Agency.

La Nazione publishes that the authorities do not rule out the “possibility that even Moreno Pérez himself, who among other things tried years ago to apply for Italian citizenship, spent time there, even if his presence was not confirmed.”

Debora Menicucci, the former Miss Venezuela and wife of Maikel Moreno, has frozen a villa in Capannori, where she has lived with her family since 2017, because she has not been able to justify the acquisition of this villa (valued at 6 million euros) and for tax evasion. pic.twitter.com/cdSvYR6ROy —Jesus Lara (@phenobarbital) April 6, 2023

Who is Maikel Moreno?

Maikel Moreno is known for his questioned past. He was accused of belonging to a supposed “gang” made up of lawyers who were in charge of extorting money in the country’s courts.

He has two charges for murders that occurred in the 1980s, one in Bolívar state and another in Caracas.. He was imprisoned for one of the crimes but later received procedural benefits and was released.

In 2017 he was appointed president of the Supreme Court of Justice. The United States asks for 5,000,000 dollars for his capture. Since he left the TSJ a year ago, his whereabouts have not been known.

The South Florida US Attorney’s Office charged him with conspiring to launder money and receiving bribes in exchange for “using his position to resolve civil and criminal cases.”

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS