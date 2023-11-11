After months since his arrival at Inter Miami, finally Lionel Messi bought his new property. After many doubts regarding the issue of privacy and security, finally the captain of the Argentine team opted for a luxurious mansion located in a gated neighborhood.

Since their arrival, the Messi family revolutionized the city of Miami. In addition to seeing the footballer in each of the matches with his team, any event of daily life, such as a trip to the supermarket or his presence at an event, generated the interest of hundreds of people who came to the area. For this reason, when thinking about the new home, both he and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, took their time. Finally, they found the ideal place.

What Lionel Messi’s house is like in Miami

The property is located in Bay Colony, an exclusive neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale which only the owners can enter and which is monitored by private security throughout the day. With 974 square meters, the house is located on a 1,765 square meter lot and has nine bathrooms, eight bedrooms, an Italian kitchen, spa, gym, entertainment room, office and a hall, according to Compass’ official site. the real estate agency that presented the property.

Added to all the luxuries already mentioned in the interior, the Messi family, which in addition to the couple is made up of the sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, enjoys land that boasts a garden with a pool and two docks that point to the coastal area. to the sea that the property enjoys.

To keep your new home, The Inter Miami footballer paid the sum of US$10,700,000. Added to this is the annual expense of US$83,400 corresponding to property taxes.