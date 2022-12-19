Tivoli Hotels & Resorts announces its expansion in Europe with the upcoming debut of the brand in Spain. the luxurious La Caleta Resortlocated on Tenerife’s Costa Adeje and previously operating under the Sheraton brand, is scheduled to relaunch as Tivoli La Caleta Resort in the spring of next year.

The resort, currently closed and undergoing renovations, will reopen with 284 rooms, including 20 suites, four restaurants, two bars, and ten meeting rooms, as well as three swimming pools, a gym, and tennis and paddle tennis courts.

The property will also house a luxurious Anantara Spaa space where ancient spa and wellness traditions are combined with modern techniques to offer an incomparable experience.

After the reform, the resort will be relaunched offering a service with the high standards of the Tivoli brand, where, within the customer experience, gastronomy will play a fundamental role. Tivoli Hotels & Resorts it will continue its collaboration with the renowned Portuguese chef Olivier da Costa for the development and implementation of new concepts through the restaurants that the hotel will offer.

The first of them, Yakuza, specializes in fusion food between East and West. It proposes exclusive creations that combine Mediterranean flavors with the oriental tradition of sushi and sashimi. Culpables will be another of the restaurants, which presents a range of ‘casual food’ in a young and cosmopolitan space. The last of the concepts will be the classic beach club, a meeting point under the warm Canarian sun, which will incorporate some of the most recognized dishes of the island’s gastronomy into its menu.

La Caleta has different spaces designed for all members of the family.

Currently, with a portfolio of 16 properties in four countries, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is owned by Minor Hotels and managed by NH Hotel Group in Europe. Tivoli La Caleta Resort will become the new benchmark for luxury tourism in Tenerife and, as part of Minor Hotels’ global portfolio of more than 530 properties, will allow it to offer all the advantages of this international network, including being part of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest alliance of high-end and luxury independent hotels. This will also allow the hotel to join the GHA Discovery loyalty program, which reaches 21 million people in a hotel offer of 800 hotels and resorts in 100 countries.

Of the brand’s existing hotels, 10 are in Portugal, including Tivoli Avenida Liberdade Lisboa in the capital and Tivoli Carvoeiro Algarve Resort on the country’s southern coast. Tivoli Hotels & Resorts will lead the growth of NH Hotel Group in new resorts in the best holiday destinations in southern Europe.

Ramón Aragonés, CEO of NH Hotel Group, highlights this operation as an important qualitative leap for the Tivoli brand and the company as a whole. “During this year, the joint and simultaneous commitment to leisure destinations and business travel destinations has strengthened the recovery capacity of NH Hotel Group. The entry of Tivoli Hotels & Resorts in Spain, with a resort as characteristic as La Caleta in Tenerife, allows us to take a strategic step, adding this destination to those already existing for the brand in Portugal, Brazil, Qatar and China. Going forward, expanding this brand’s footprint through high-quality resorts will be a priority for us.”

With a journey dating back to 1933 in Lisbon, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts is known for its cultural heritage and genuine connection to each destination. The brand expanded from Portugal to Brazil and from Qatar to China and, in 2023, the brand will expand its presence in Europe with the first opening in Spain.

