Earlier this month, Thai police began finding dismembered body parts of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. While the confessed murderer of the surgeon, the Spanish Daniel Sancho, remains in a prison in that Asian country, waiting to be brought to trial, the first images of the luxurious bungalow where the doctor was killed are known.

(You can read: Daniel Sancho could be sentenced to death for the crime of a doctor: Prosecutor’s Office gives details)

A video of the alleged room in which the two men shared just a few hours before the horrendous crime occurred was broadcast by the Spanish channel Antena 3.

The bungalow is located in an isolated villa on the island of Koh Phangan, in one of the most exclusive areas of that place. Sancho rented the place for three days to rest and meet Arrieta there. He would have paid a total of 480 euros in total, which corresponds to 160 euros per night or 690,000 pesos per day.

The room of the apartment is completely white and has a large bed. The bathroom in that bedroom is very small and that is where, it is presumed, Sancho would have murdered the Colombian doctor.

The Spanish media claims to have been able to enter the property located on the paradisiacal island a few hours after the Police removed the security tapes that prevented the passage of people, since this is a key place in the investigation.

According to the video, the place is very luxurious and spacious. It has 200 square meters of garden, while the apartment is about 100 meters. Upon entering, the first thing you see is a small pool overlooking the garden. On the second floor there is a comfortable room with a television and a sofa. Sitting on that last piece of furniture, they took one of Sancho’s first photographs as a detainee.

The video shows the kitchen and some dirty dishes, which the men apparently used before the murder. The images also show the fridge in which Sancho presumably kept Arrieta’s remains.

The Thai Police have indicated that the Spaniard cleaned the bathroom before the authorities arrived.

Bed in the place rented by Daniel Sancho. Photo: Video capture Antenna 3

The Spanish media spoke with the manager of the place, Rekha Raj Singh, who stated that she is “impressed” and believes that it will be very difficult to lease it again.

“The first time I met Sancho, he seemed like a good person and that he was not going to bring us much trouble,” the woman revealed.

When asked how he perceived the Spaniard when he handed over the place, he pointed out that “he was not nervous or anything like that. He seemed like a normal person to me. The truth is, I didn’t go into the apartment at that time, but only when the Police completed their work, about five days after the fact, but the truth was that they had not seen anything strange”.

However, the woman revealed that the apartment smelled horrible and the vibes were negative.

