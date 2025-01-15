The beginning of 2025 comes with a star cut of the hand: the Lopix. Eugenia Osborne, Sharon Stone and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are some of the references of this trend that will cause a sensation in the coming months. This is what stylist Noelia Jiménez, owner of the salon that bears her name, says: “This cut will be the leader this year due to its versatility and modernity. This style “It combines the freshness of the classic pixie with enough length to offer styling options.” The expert believes that this cut is ideal for those looking for a chic and modern look, and adapts well to different hair textures and face shapes. “In addition, it reflects a trend towards comfort and practicality, allowing people to show off an elegant style without excessive maintenance,” he remarks.

How is?

This cut is like an overgrown pixie, especially at the nape of the neck; an elegant trend and, at the same time, with a “naughty” appearance. With very blunt contours, this cut is ideal for those looking for a bold but easy-to-manage style.

You can style it with a little wax for a tousled or more polished finish, and it helps highlight your cheekbones.

Who does it favor?

Flatters a wide variety of faces and styles. In particular, it is ideal for:

Oval faces highlight balanced proportions.

Heart-shaped faces as the length helps soften the forehead and accentuate the jaw.

Fine hair because the cut can give the illusion of volume and texture.

Curly hair, as it can show the natural texture without losing shape.

To keep it at home you must pay attention to the following recommendations.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Tricks to maintain it

Periodic cuts every 6-8 weeks to maintain the shape of the cut.

Apply light products such as mousse or texturizing spray to give volume and definition to hair. Avoid heavy products that can weigh down the style.

A blow dryer with a diffuser can be used to shape the ends and create texture. Also straighteners or curling irons to add movement.

Apply conditioner and moisturizing treatments regularly to keep hair healthy and shiny.

Allows you to experiment with different styles, such as soft waves or a straight look, to vary the style

Sharon Stone

Other trends that will sweep in 2025

Lob (Long Bob)

This cut, which hits just above the shoulders, is versatile and very easy to manage. The lob can be styled with soft waves for a more casual look or straight and polished for special occasions. It also helps create a slimmer appearance on the face.

asymmetrical bob

This style features an uneven length, shorter in the back and longer in the front, giving a modern and fresh touch. Long, blunt bangs will also complement this cut, adding an air of sophistication and versatility. In addition, soft layers that frame the face, giving movement and texture to the hair.

Pixie Shag

It is a short haircut that mixes the texture of the Shag style with the shape of the Pixie. It is characterized by uneven and messy layers, which gives it a casual and modern look. It is a versatile style and can suit different hair types and personal styles.

Blunt with bangs

It is an elegant and versatile cut. It is characterized by having a straight and blunt finish at the tips, without layers, which gives it a polished and modern look. The length can vary, but is usually worn at shoulder height or slightly lower.

french bob

It’s a classic bob, usually jaw-length, with a slightly messy finish. It can include straight bangs that frame the face.