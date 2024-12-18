12/18/2024



Updated at 2:57 p.m.





The Pagés company This Wednesday, the livestock team that will make up the bullfights of the Maestranza season ticket for the 2025 season became official. The main novelty will be the return of the Fuente Ymbro bulls, after a couple of seasons without doing so after their poor post-pandemic bullfight. . On the other hand, The bulls of El Capea are absentwhich indicates that Fermín Bohórquez’s cattle ranch will once again be advertised in rejones.

Thus, the livestock farms that will face the Easter Sunday and April Fair They are the following: Juan Pedro Domecq, Miura, La Quinta, Victorino Martín, Victoriano del Río, Jandilla, Fermín Bohórquez, Santiago Domecq, Garcigrande, Alcurrucén, Núñez del Cuvillo, Fuente Ymbro, El Parralejo, Domingo Hernández and Hermanos. García Jiménez The Victoriano del Río, Núñez del Cuvillo and Garcigrande livestock farms are planned for the San Miguel Fair.

The only thing left to know is the currencies for the bullfights with picadors.