The deadline to regularize chocolate cars is close, so if you have not yet completed the procedure, here you can find the list of modules where you can go to complete this process during the month of September so that you can continue using it.

There has been no saturation of chocolate cars in the modules on the list, so, There is a high probability of approving the process before the end of September, so that these vehicles can circulate freely throughout the country.

The deadline to carry out the regularization process for chocolate cars in Mexico was agreed for next Saturday September 30th. Although an extension has been requested, this possibility seems distant so, if you have not completed the procedure to regularize your unit, it is very important that you know where you can find the list of modules where you can complete this procedure.

Here is the list of modules to regularize chocolate cars before the deadline

A total of 16 states were included as the only entities where the process to regularize chocolate cars takes effect with this decree that is close to coming to an end. You only have until the month of September to nationalize your unit and you can do so in the following modules that make up this list, where you can find your status and location:

Loreto BCS-04 MIV

Address: Loreto Salvatierra S/N, Col. Centro, CP 23880

Comondu BCS-05 MIV

Address: Cd. Constitución Esgrima esq. Cervantes del Rio, Fracc. Olympic, CP 23640

Los Cabos BCS-06 MIV

Address: Cabo San Lucas, Carretera Cabo San Lucas – Todos Santos, Av. de las Brisas (within the C4 facilities), CP 23473

BCA-01

Address: Patio del FEX, Clz. Rio Nuevo, Álamo 1, CP 21060

Tijuana (BCA): 2. BCA-02

Address: IMOS Office, Carretera Libre Tijuana-Tecate, Blvd. Nogales Km. 26.5, El Florido, CP 22252

Ensenada (BCA): 3. BCA-03

Address: Patio Subrecaudacion de Rentas, Carretera Ensenada – San Felipe No. 142, Ejido General Francisco R. Serrano, CP 22785

San Quentin (BCA): 4. BCA-04

Address: San Quintín Government Center, Av. “A” between 9 and 10 S/N, Col. Ciudad San Quintín, CP 22930

Saltillo COA-01

Address: Periférico Luis Echeverría Álvarez and Humberto Castilla Salas, Centro Metropolitano de Saltillo, CP 25050

Tower COA-02

Address: Blvd. Juan Pablo Segundo, Colonia Las Etnias, Interior of the Urban Forest, CP 27058

Border COA-03

Address: Monclova, Libramiento Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Km. 16.5 Carretera a San Buena Aventura, CP 25617

Cd. Acuña COA-04

Address: Lib. Emilio Mendoza Cisneros 1090, Subcentro Urbano, CP 26230

Tower COA-05

Address: Torreón II, Blvd. Juan Pablo Segundo, Col. Las Etnias, Interior of the Urban Forest, CP 27058

Sabinas COA-06

Address: Carretera Sabinas – Rosita km 5, Colonia las Conchas, CP 26950

Delights CHI-01

Address: Av. Sexta Oriente, Oriente sector, CP 33000

Chihuahua CHI-02

Address: Pistolas Meneses, Cuban Revolution and Pan-American Highway km 14, CP 31137

Chihuahua CHI-03

Address: Stadium, Av. Juan Pablo II with Av. Pacheco, CP 31074

Chihuahua CHI-04

Address: Vialidad, Blvd. Ortiz Mena and Periférico de la Juventud, Col. Avícola, CP 31207

Chihuahua CHI-06

Address: Coesvi, Av. Homero and Periférico de la Juventud (Bowi Norte), CP 31125

Juarez CHI-07

Address: Paseos, Blvd. Oscar Flores and López Mateos No. 2050, Col. Juárez, CP 32390

Juarez CHI-08

Address: Mitla, Palacio Mitla No. 1152, CP 32575

Juarez CHI-09

Address: Pueblito, Abraham Lincoln No. 1320, Col. Juárez, CP 32315

Juarez CHI-10

Address: Mezquital, Calle Almendro No. 1150, Col. Mezquital, CP 32576

Cuauhtémoc CHI-11

Address: Cuauhtémoc, Calle Morelos and Calle 23ª, Col. San Antonio, CP. 31530

Chihuahua CHI-13

Address: Zaragoza, Av. Vallarta (Plaza Vallarta) Local 5ª, CP 31100

Camargo CHI-14

Address: Camargo, Agustín Melgar and Av. Juárez, Col. Centro, CP 33700

New Large Houses CHI-15

Address: Nuevo Casas Grandes, Ave. 5 de Mayo No. 508, Col. Centro, CP 31700

Jimenez CHI-18

Address: Jimenez, Calle Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz No. 1004, Col. Centro, CP 33980

Ojinaga CHI-20

Address: Ojinaga, Calle Trasviña y Retes No. 300, Esq. con calle 3a, Col. Constitución, CP 32882

Smoked CHI-21

Address: Ahumada, Carretera Panamericana S/N, Antigua Railway Station, between Nicolás Bravo, Av. Juarez and Corregidora, Col. Centro, CP 32800

Large Houses CHI-22

Address: Casas Grandes, Calle 16 de Septiembre, between Francisco I Madero and Manuel Esquer, Col. Linda Vista, CP 31850

CHI-23 Ascension

Address: Ascensión, Municipal Presidency, Building 1 on Av. México 115, between S. Carlos and S. Luis, Col. Centro, CP 31820

Hidalgo del Parral CHI-24

Address: Hidalgo del Parral, Calle Minas Beatriz 36 and Av. Niños Héroes, CP 33820

JAL-01

Tonala

Tonalá Miguel Alemán No. 226, Tonalá Centro, CP 45400

JAL-02

Thesis

Tesistán Juan Gil Preciado No. 6735 Antigua Carretera a Tesistán, Col. Nuevo México, CP 45138

Durango DUR-01

Address: Carretera a México Km 7.5 Ejido Dolores Hidalgo, CP 34300

Gómez Palacio DUR-02

Address: Multicentro, Calle 4ta y Av. Poniente local 401 Facilities at the Central de Abastos de Gómez Palacio, CP 35064

Santiago Papasquiaro DUR-03

Address: Av. Ferrocarril S/N, Col. La Esperanza, Instalaciones de la Velaria, Santiago Papasquiaro, CP 34637

Guadalupe Victoria DUR-04

Address: Valentín Gomez Farías corner with Av. Morelos, Bodega Conasupo, CP 34700

Charo MIC-01

Address: Michoacán Fairgrounds Expo fair S/N, Col. La Goleta, CP 61303

Coahuayana MIC-02

Address: Municipal Presidency Parking Lot, Av. Rayón S/N, Col. Centro, CP 60800

Morelia MIC-03

Address: Morelos Stadium Leandro Valle S/N, Col. Leandro Valle, CP 58147

Zitácuaro MIC-04

Address: Calle Benedicto López Sur No. 7, Col. Centro, In front of Jardín Chiquito, CP 61500

Huetamo MIC-05

Address: Calle Jazmines, No. 32, Col. La Nopalera, CP 61940

Morelia MIC-06

Address: Av. Lazaro Cárdenas, No. 1000, Col. Revolución, CP 60150

Lazaro Cardenas MIC-07

Address: Av. Rector Hidalgo almost corner. de los Deportistas (Auditorium), Col. Ejidal, CP 60950

Apatzingán MIC-08

Address: Apatzingán-Aguililla Highway, Km 3.5, Pablo L. Sidar Airport, CP. 60170

La Piedad de Cavadas MIC-09

Address: José Antonio Gallaga 1029, Cuitzillo, CP 59350

Tepic NAY-01

Address: Av. Rey Nayar No. 1698, Col. Aviación, CP 63156

Compostela NAY-04

Address: Calle Morelos No. 38, between Jimenez and Allende, Colonia Centro, CP 63700

Compostela NAY-05

Address: Calle Hidalgo S/N between Calles López Mateos and Michoacán, Colonia San José. Las Varas, CP 63715

Banderas Bay NAY-06

Address: Federal Highway 200 Tepic-Puerto Vallarta kilometer 152+700, CP 63735

Banderas Bay NAY-07

Address: Calle Lázaro Cárdenas No. 47, between February 24 and November 20, Col. Centro, CP 63730

Ixtlán del Rio NAY-08

Address: Calle Zaragoza No. 440-B Pte. Colonia Moderna, CP 63940

Culiacán SIN-01

Address: Culiacán 01, Blvd. de las Torres Poniente No. 5270 Ejido, Col. Las Flores, Rosales, CP 80104

Ahome SIN-02

Address: Los Mochis, Blvd. Antonio Rosales and Blvd. Las Huertas, CP 81364

Guasave SIN-03

Address: Guasave, Calle Lazaro Cárdenas del Rio, Ejidal, CP 81020

Salvador Alvarado SIN-04

Address: Guamúchil, Convention Center, Carretera Guamúchil-Angostura S/N, CP 81474

Mazatlan SIN-05

Address: Mazatlán, Convention Center, Av. del Delfín No. 6303, Marina Mazatlán, CP 82103

San Luis Rio Colorado SON-01

Address: San Luis Rio Colorado, Calle Lázaro Cárdenas, and Calle 32 Colonia Alta, Parque la Tortuga, CP 83490

Walnuts SON-02

Address: Nogales, Privada Tecnológico and Boulevard el Greco S/N, Parque del DIF, CP 84063

Agua Prieta SON-03

Address: Agua Prieta, Calle 17 between Avenida 5 and Avenida 6, Municipal Police Headquarters, CP 84269

Hermosillo SON-04

Address: Hermosillo, Blvd. de los Ganaderos S/N Col. Parque Industrial, Parking Lot of the Regional Livestock Union of Sonora, CP 83291

Cd. Obregón SON-05

Address: Obregón, Effective Suffrage, between No Reelection and Hidalgo, Colonia Centro, Multiple Use Center, CP 85000

Navojoa SON-06

Address: Navojoa, Boulevard Luis Salido Quiroz and Periférico S/N Col Juárez, Faustino Felix Sports Unit Football Stadium, CP 85860

Guaymas SON-07

Address: Guaymas, Boulevard Sánchez Taboada and access to Julio Alfonso Sports Unit, Colonia Ramón Gil Samaniego, CP 85490

Collection office

Av Industrias 1532, Jardines del Sur, 78399 San Luis, SLP

San Luis Potosí Center, SLP, CP 78000.

Tamaulipas (TAM):

Cd. Victoria TAM-01

Address: Victoria, Prolongación Blvd. Praxedis Balboa S/N, Parque Bicentenario, CP 87083

Reynosa TAM-02

Address: Reynosa, Calle Progreso S/N, between Río Sabinas and Río Pánuco, Colonia Longoria, CP 88660

Tampico TAM-03

Address: Tampico, Blvd. Adolfo López Mateos No. 2400, Col. Obrera, CP 89050

Address: Libramiento Poniente s/n Col. Unitlax, Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala.

Zacatecas ZAC-01

Address: Zacatecas, Secretariat of Finance, Blvd. Héroes de Chapultepec No. 1902, Administrative City, CP 98160

Rio Grande ZAC-07

Address: Río Grande, Module 11 López Mateos, Multipurpose Building, CP 98400

Guadalupe ZAC-09

Address: Guadalupe, Module 5 Sports Unit, CP 98613

ZAC-10 fresnillo

Address: Fresnillo, Module 3 Convention Center, Ejidal 4, CP 99039

Cos Village ZAC-11

Address: Villa de Cos, Module 10, Calle Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez S/N, Esq. Negrete, Villa de Cos, CP 98436

Jalpa ZAC-12

Address: Jalpa, Module 4, Municipal Palace No. 115, Centro, CP. 99600

Loreto ZAC-13

Address: Loreto, Module 9, May 5, Arenas, Loreto Baseball Field, CP 98839

Sherry ZAC-14

Address: Jerez, Module 14, Matías Ramos, Municipal Auditorium, CP 99393

Tlaltenango ZAC-15

Address: Tlaltenango, Module 12, Boulevard 18 de Julio S/N, Fracc. Las Moritas, CP 99700

ZAC-16 Hat

Address: Sombrerete, Module 13, Calle Victor Valdez, Campo de Futbol Llerena, Centro, CP 99100

ZAC-17 Pines

Address: Pinos, Pinos Municipal Sports Unit, CP 98920

Monterrey NLE-01

Address: San Bernabé, Antonio I. Villarreal y Agrícola, Parking Lot 6, Parque Fundidora, CP 64106

Puebla PUE-01

Address: Comprehensive Services Center, Vía Atlixcayotl No. 1101, South Building (trailer located at the back of the Executive Building), Col. Las Lajas, CP 72190

In order to complete the procedure before the deadline, it will be necessary to make an appointment with the authorities in charge of regularizing chocolate cars. For this, Repuve enabled a website that you can find this link which will take you to the official page where you can complete the procedure and make the payment of fees for 2,500 pesos requested by the authorities in the month of September.

The Public Vehicle Registry of each state is in charge of operating all the modules on the list that have opening hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is important to make an appointment and have paid the fees for this procedure since, in the end, they will receive a new set of plates that are delivered after regularizing the chocolate cars with which they will be able to circulate freely throughout the country.

