What seemed like a Fiscal Policy Council More has become a Physical protest of Treasury Counselors and regional representatives of the PPwho have decided to leave the meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, for disagree with the government’s proposal to condemn all territories 83,252 million euros of the autonomous debt.

After leaving the meeting, which has been held only with the four socialist communities present (Asturias, Cataluña, Navarra and Castilla-La Mancha), the popular have made public A letter sent to the Council itself And in which they point out that the Fiscal Policy Council “It lacks competencies To discuss an issue that, by its nature, requires an organic law approved in the General Courts. “In it, signed by the fourteen popular communities, they sentence that the Executive’s proposal is” arbitrary, discriminatory and is politicized. “

The popular, who have not wanted They oppose “sharply.” “In what depends on our respective communities, institutional bodies must be at the service of citizens’ interests and not instrumentalize the service of particular political interests,” they state in the letter.

Thus, they insist that No more “the reform of the regional and local financing system” should be delayed “ and they are covered by what they call “pillars” to justify this reform. Among those points, the PP counselors say that it must “return to the path of respect and institutional loyalty between the State Administrations and, consequently, with this, to paralyze any progress towards the fiscal independence requested by separatism.” Besides, They totally condemn “the trick of bilaterality with the separatists”something that they have also shown at their exit from the Fiscal Council and again point to the Government that “it intends to camouflage their determination to build a country with first and second citizens.”

“Pallia infrafinance”

In addition, the PP spokesmen claim to the Executive “their commitment to expand the total economic amount of the regional financing system, as was done in the reforms of 1997 and 2001” because, according to their statement, “All autonomous communities and cities agree on the need for more resources“In this sense, they consider” unacceptable “that” the same government that finds money for independence demands, such as Catalan embassies abroad or an exorbitant administrative structure, does not guarantee it for compensate for needs They do have all communities to provide public services. “

The letter also requested the creation of what they call a transitory fund “for alleviate infinance that all autonomous communities and cities suffer and express the need to “guarantee a true co -government of the Next Generation funds and future economic injections from the EU.” According to the popular ones, European funds have “proven impact” on the economic development of the territories “And they cannot be applied exclusively with the vision of the central administration.”





PP members also require that respect for the fiscal autonomy of the communities “blind”. “The central government intends the fiscal independence of Catalonia while threatening to manage communities urging us to suffocate taxes to citizens. We reject criticism of our tax relief measures and

We demand respect for our competences to maintain them, “they argue.

Finally, the fourteen autonomies take the opportunity to request that “the deliveries on account corresponding to fiscal year 2025 will be updated, taking as reference the updated income projections planned for that year” and add that The State must “absorb debt derived from the extraordinary expenses assumed by the Generalitat Valenciana to deal with consequences derived from the Dana “.





Montero, meanwhile, has criticized the attitude of the advisors of the PP, whom he has accused of doing “Children’s and Pateta Policy”. “The PP counselors have left before being portrayed and voting against it,” he said at a press conference after Wednesday’s meeting. The third vice president has not hesitated in qualifying this day as “historical” despite the decision of the PP. “This day is going to pursue the PP for many years and this date on which the total lack of sense of state of the PP was shown will be marked,” he concluded.