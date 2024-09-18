LEGO Technic has teamed up with McLaren Automotive to create the ultimate McLaren P1. The aim of this new project is to complete a lap around the iconic British circuit of Silverstone.

The 1:1 scale LEGO Technic McLaren P1 is made from 342,817 LEGO Technic bricks, weighs approximately 1,220 kg and features state-of-the-art engineering to make it drivable.

Like every other LEGO sports car, this model features fully functional steering, making it the first major LEGO build to be able to steer and navigate tricky corners on a racetrack. It also has an electric motor made up of LEGO Technic Function batteries and an electric car battery, allowing it to go further than any previous LEGO model.

The first LEGO McLaren P1 that actually drives

The construction process was carried out by 23 design, engineering and construction specialists from the LEGO Group and McLaren Automotive, who spent 8,344 hours of development and construction. By the way, 393 different types of LEGO Technic elements are used.

With the car assembled, all that was left was to embark on the ultimate challenge, and since it is a replica of a McLaren supercar, who better to get behind the wheel than McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris.

The British driver took on the twists and turns of the 5.891km track and completed the lap of the Silverstone circuit. The circuit was undoubtedly the perfect setting given McLaren’s rich history with the home of British racing.

