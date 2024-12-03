There is less and less until the long-awaited day of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 arrives. This event not only awakens the illusion of winning great prizes, but also implies an inevitable meeting with the Treasury for those lucky ones who manage to get a tenth prize. With a 20% retention for prizes over 40,000 eurosthe dream of being a millionaire can be affected by tax obligations.

The winner of ‘Gordo’, who takes a prize of 400,000 euros per tenthyou will see how the Treasury withholds 72,000 euros, finally keeping 328,000 euros. This remarkable amount of money is enough to make many wonder if there is any way to prevent the Treasury from taking a significant portion of their profits.

Although the withholding is automatic and takes place before the winner collects his prize, there is a little known legal method which allows you to recover the money that the Treasury retains.

The legal trick

This legal trick consists of take out specific insurance for the Christmas Lottery tickets. Once the draw is held, if the number wins, the insurer is responsible for returning the 20% that was automatically withheld.

However, it is essential to keep in mind that this insurance has a cost, which is around 3 euros per tenth. In addition, each tenth must be insured separately. Therefore, if a player decides to buy several tenths, they will have to pay an additional amount which, if they win a high prize, could be very beneficial.

The prize figures are impressive, but so are the taxes that must be paid. For example, The second prize awards 125,000 euros per tenth, of which 17,000 will go to the Treasury, leaving the winner with 108,000 euros. The third prize, which awards 50,000 euros, leaves 48,000 euros in the winner’s account after taxes.

The tenth winner according to ChatGPT

The 2024 Lottery Draw is an event that brings together all Spanish families and that generates collective doubt about what number will be drawn on December 22 at the Teatro Real in Madrid, where a total of 2,702 million euros in prizes will be distributed, exceeding the previous year’s figure thanks to the increase in the number of series.

A question that has been asked to ChatGPT and that through its AI has responded that It is the number 02695, a data that combines the figures that have historically been most recurrent in each position. In this way, those who want to pay attention to AI, The tenth is recorded in a lottery administration of the city ​​of Zaragoza (Joaquín Costa, 22-24) or in Madrid (Virgen del Portillo, 29).

Forecast and sold out number

A year ago the tenth winner that ChatGTP said was 03695. The tenth one could be found an administration of lottery of the city of Elche, specifically at number 26, located in Plaza de Castilla.

‘La Cordobesa’, as this administration is known in the Elche municipality, lived a few days of “authentic madness.” And the AI ​​oracle made the tenth with the aforementioned numbering sold out in a few hours. It should be noted that it is a prediction, the answer will be known in the celebration of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery.

The lottery oracle

The so-called AI oracle of the 21st century, or ChatGPT, has done an analysis of all the historical Christmas draws. A total of 211 celebrations of this event that have taken place since 1812.

For the result, the AI ​​has calculated the number that is most likely to win the biggest prize. The reasons for the tenth winner that the AI ​​predicts are based on the fact that the number 0 has been, so far, the most repeated in the first position of the draw. The second number with the most options to come out, a year ago, and which repeats in 2024, according to ChatGPT, it is 02695.