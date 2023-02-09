Home page World

From: Ines Baur

Split

In winter you can ski. Hiking in autumn. In summer it is never too hot due to the location. And yet the country hardly counts any tourists. Why is it?

Munich – It is the least visited country in Europe. It already has a lot to offer. In winter, piste freaks can go skiing, snowboarding or cross-country skiing at up to 2500 meters. Fall and spring are great for hiking, and in summer the country, high above sea level, is perfect for escaping the heat. We’re talking about Liechtenstein. Despite the best conditions, the principality is the least visited country in Europe, writes Travelbook.de and gives reasons.

Are there so few tourists in Liechtenstein because the country is so small?

Is it the size? At 160.5 square kilometers, Liechtenstein is a relatively small country. According to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), just 98,000 people have visited the country in the heart of Europe. For comparison: Holiday destination Italy has 300,000 square kilometers and almost 65 million visitors in 2019.

It is clear that smaller countries perform worse in an unadjusted comparison of the absolute number of guests. But the Principality of Monaco is also small, not to say mini, with an area of ​​almost two square kilometers. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO for short), around 360,000 tourists visited it in 2019.

Does the principality not value vacationers?

The size is therefore likely to play a marginal role. So what? Another explanation is that tourism in Liechtenstein is less important than other sectors of the economy, write the Travelbook experts. According to data from the Liechtenstein national administration, only 33 hotels, 63 holiday apartments, two campsites and one youth hostel were recorded throughout the country in 2019. There are also some bed camps in mountain huts and private Airbnb providers. The smaller Monaco only had 12 hotels in the same year, but according to data from the Monegasque government, these alone offered 5,528 beds.

Principality of Liechtenstein, the least visited country because of accessibility?

Another possible reason why not many visitors come to Liechtenstein could be the journey, Travelbook speculates. The country does not have its own airport, the nearest airports are Zurich or Friedrichshafen. From there it takes about one and a half hours by car to the capital Vaduz. It is possible to travel by train, but you often have to change trains. According to the railway portal “rail.cc”, Liechtenstein does not have its own railway company and has only three stops along the route from Feldkirch (Austria) to Buchs (Switzerland).

What does the least visited country in Europe have to offer its guests?

Anyone who travels to Liechtenstein can look forward to a country with a diverse landscape and culture. The principality is located on the Rhine between the Swiss canton of St. Gallen and the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. There are wineries, more than 100 winemakers are said to produce wine. Vaduz Castle, which serves as the principality’s seat of government, towers over the capital of Vaduz, which is also on the Rhine.

Malbun is the most important hiking and winter sports destination in the Principality. The place is about 1600 m above sea level. M. You can find out what else vacationers can do, see and experience in Liechtenstein from the Principality’s tourism office.