Are you here to make a point or to put someone in their place? Good, because you’re fine anyway. Because who is most often on the smoke in a reflective vest and who usually drives past them pointing and laughing? You will find answers to those questions below. These are the most reliable and unreliable cars of 2022.

The research is done by The Consumer Association. Dutch people with a car from 2012 or younger were allowed to fill in a list with questions about their car. For example, the number of breakdowns and their consequences. Ultimately, all cars and car brands receive a score of The Consumer Association.

Most reliable cars of 2022

Regular guests at the top of the lists are the Asian brands. The textbook example this year is the Mitsubishi ASX – the old one, not yet the identical twin of the Captur. Furthermore, the dominance of Asia is not too bad. The new Volkswagen Polo and Peugeot 208 are doing well, as is the Seat Ateca. The score of the Toyota Auris is striking. The version built before 2013 scores better than the latest model.

By the way, there are car models with the same report mark, so that the top ten does not end at ten, but at number eight. So there are some shared places – you will also see that with the rest of the lists. Our sincerest apologies to those with self-diagnosed OCD.

1.Mitsubishi ASX (until 2022) – 9.3

2. Mazda CX-3 (2015-present) – 9.2

3.Peugeot 208 (2019-present) – 9.1

3. Volkswagen Polo (2017-present) – 9.1

5. Suzuki Celerio (2014-present) – 9.0

6. Suzuki Vitara (2015-present) – 8.9

7. Seat Ateca (2016-present) – 8.8

7. Suzuki SX4 (2012-present) – 8.8

7.Toyota Auris (2012-2013) – 8.8

8. Renault Clio (2019-present) – 8.7

Least reliable cars of 2022

Unless you like to have your car tinkered with, you are worst off with a Renault Scenic. The version built until 2015 scores a 1.0 in the survey. He is followed by his Mégane brother. The electric Zoe is also in the top ten least reliable cars of this year. In 2021, the Zoe also achieved poor results in the Euro NCAP survey.

1.Renault Scenic (2012-2015) – 1.0

2. Renault Mégane (2012-2016) – 2.2

3.Skoda Fabia (2012-2014) – 3.7

4. Citroen C4 Picasso (2013-2018) – 3.8

5.Renault Zoe (2017-present) – 4.3

6.Volkswagen Polo (2012-2014) – 4.5

7.Peugeot 208 (2012-2015) – 4.6

8.Ford Focus (2012-2018) – 5.2

8.Volkswagen Polo (2014-2017) – 5.2

8. Volkswagen Passat (2014-present) – 5.2

Most reliable car brand of 2022

According to The Consumer Association it is best to buy a car from Japan or South Korea. Nine of the ten brands in the top ten come from those two countries. Suzuki tops the list just ahead of Mitsubishi and Subaru. The only European country that has squeezed in between is BMW. Seat neatly closes in eleventh for Mercedes.

1.Suzuki – 8.5

2.Mitsubishi – 8.4

3. Subaru – 8.3

4. Toyota – 7.9

5.BMW – 7.6

5. Honda – 7.6

5. Mazda – 7.6

6. Kia – 7.5

6. Lexus – 7.5

7.Hyundai – 7.2

Least reliable car brand of 2022

The further we come down, the more French brands we come across. Despite cars in the top 10 most reliable cars, Peugeot and Volkswagen are at the bottom. Furthermore, Volvo is doing moderately for a brand that positions itself as a patron of car safety. They are 15th out of 24 brands.

1. Citroen – 6.0

2. Renault – 6.1

2.Ford – 6.1

2.Fiat – 6.1

3.Volkswagen – 6.4

3.Peugeot – 6.4

3.Nissan – 6.4

4. Audi – 6.5

5. Vauxhall – 6.6

6. Volvo – 6.8