Junior and Cali They have the path paved to go to the semi-final home runs of the League. Alianza still dreams, Pasto looks for a miracle and Santa Fe resigns. These are the accounts.

Junior: 27 points, +10

He has a foot and three quarters of the other in the home runs. They only need to beat the already relegated Atlético Huila in Barranquilla. With the tie it also happens: Alianza Petrolera would have to win by 17 goals. Losing advances if those from Barrancabermeja do not win.

Cali: 27 points, 0

The team led by Jaime de la Pava qualifies with a victory against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja. If they tie, Alianza Petrolera would have to win by eight goals or more to get it out. If he loses, he is out if Alianza wins, or if Pasto or Santa Fe triumph by a huge landslide.

Oil Alliance: 25 points, -7

The three consecutive defeats made him depend on other people’s results. They only have to beat Pereira in Barrancabermeja, but they also have to wait for Junior or Cali to lose to qualify. They still have to win to continue in the fight for reclassification.

Deportivo Pasto: 24 points, -4

The team led by Flabio Torres closes as a visitor against the last in the table, Envigado, in Itagüí. He has to win and wait for Cali to lose, and for the combination of results to allow him to reverse a four-goal difference. He also needs the Alliance not to win.

Santa Fe: 24 points, -7

The option is very, very remote: they have to beat Once Caldas and Cali also lose by a wide margin against Chicó to reduce the goal difference (Cali is at zero). And it also needs that neither Alianza nor Pasto win. In practice, eliminated.

Programming

The last date of the round-robin phase starts this Tuesday at a unified schedule, at 7:30 pm Junior vs. Huila, with Win Sports + TV. Chicó vs. Cali, with Win Sports TV. The matches Envigado vs. Pasto, Santa Fe vs. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera vs. Pereira will go at the same time and will see each other through Winsportsonline. La Dimayor reported yesterday that the draw for the semi-final home runs will take place tomorrow, at 10 pm. The home field for the Colombia Cup final will also be drawn.

