The Vori-Vori, as we all know, is a surround and nutritious broth, which combines robust flavors with a very surround texture. In recent months, It has been viralized on social networks because it is the best soup in the world, according to ‘Taste Atlas‘, After obtaining a score of 4.7 out of 5.

Origin

Apparently, its origin dates back to the time of the Triple Alliance War (1864-1870), where Paraguay faced Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. In the midst of these circumstances, this meal became vital For soldiers, providing them with nutrients necessary to survive.

It is characterized by Your spongy balls made of corn and cheese flourthat are cooked in a broth enriched with vegetables such as carrots, celery and onions. Laurel and parsley leaves They add a different touch to the recipe, giving it a unique flavor and an extraordinary golden color.

Step by step

The preparation is very simple. The first thing that should be taken into account is to prepare the broth, which can be chicken, meat or even vegetarian. While the broth is cooked, You have to prepare the dough with cornmeal and some very basic ingredients such as water and salt.

When the mass balls are already, they join the broth and let themselves cook until they are tender and floatingindicating that They are ready to enjoy. In total, We will only have used approximately half an hour, and we can surprise many people.

To take into account

It should be noted that the vori-vori can be kept in the fridge until two days. That is, if left over, it can endure, but it must be in a hermetic container to prevent other odors from absorbing and staying fresh. You just have to heat with a Little water or broth.

The rest of best soups in the world are the following:

Vori-Vori (Paraguay).

Ohn no Khao Swé (Burma).

Ramen (Japan).

Ramen Tonkotsu (Japan).

Yokohama style ramen (Japan).

Soto Betawi (Indonesia).

Miso Ramen (Japan).

Pozole (Mexico).

Men Tsuke (Japan).

Hakata Ramen (Japan)

