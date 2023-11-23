Ian Callum has designed nicer things before.

When we talk about the most beautiful car designs, the Aston Martin DB9 and the Jaguar F-Type will probably be mentioned very often. So Ian Callum knows how to design a car.

Ian Callum, now 69, has not yet hung up his pencil, because he is now working for himself. In 2019, he launched the Vanquish 25, a kind of facelift of the first generation Vanquish, also a design by Callum.

Callum’s latest creation is something completely different. This time no beautifully designed sports car, but an electric off-roader called Callum Skye. We suspect that this car will be mentioned less often in lists of the most beautiful car designs. And the grille looks a lot like the Opel Vizor.

Yet Callum prides itself on the design, because the Skye is promoted as “the most beautiful high-performance off-road vehicle”. That is of course also a very specific category.

Even though it’s not an F-Type, the Callum Skye is a cool thing in itself. Just because of the fact that it only weighs 1,150 kg. It is therefore not a large car, with a length of 4 meters. Nevertheless, the kids can come along, because it is a 2+2.

How much power and torque the Callum Skye will get is not yet stated, we only know that the car can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds. Of course it also has four-wheel drive, because it is an off-roader.

Due to the low weight, you should not expect a huge battery. The battery has a modest capacity of 42 kWh. This should give you a range of about 270 km. That’s not much, but this car is also not intended for long journeys.

Callum actually wants to put the Skye into production, of course in a limited edition. They are currently aiming for 50 pieces. But of course there must be enough enthusiasm.

This article This is the latest creation of the F-Type designer first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#latest #creation #FType #designer