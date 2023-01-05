Uriel Antuna has become the topic of the week, the footballer is in the crosshairs of Panathinaikos of Greece, a club that is trying to sign the Mexican winger at all costs at the request of the club’s coaching staff, who were attracted by the conditions of the extreme during the world cup. The negotiation is open and it is expected that by this weekend the matter will be resolved with a negative or positive response from the Cruz Azul machine.
The final offer of the Greeks is already on the table of the celestial board, it is a transfer of 5 million euros, one million in advance for the player to join the squad this winter almost on loan and 4 million more to pay in the summer, in addition to leaving 20% percent of the offender’s letter from the Mexican National Team in favor of Cruz Azul. proposal that they meditate in La Noria in a serious way.
What is a fact, Uriel wants to leave the club at all costs, the player already has a full agreement with the Greek team and is pressing the Cruz Azul board of directors as much as possible so that they open the exit doors of the club. It is known that today the winger is training separately waiting for a final resolution of the machine, who he would have until the following Sunday to give a final answer to the Greeks.
#offer #Cruz #Azul #received #signing #Uriel #Antuna #Panathinaikos
