The biggest news from Ferrari this year has already been: Hamilton's switch. This almost obscures an important milestone, because this is the 70th F1 car that the brand has ever developed. With this Ferrari SF-24, the team is heading into the busiest season in F1 ever with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz behind the wheel.

According to Ferrari, the SF-24 is easy to drive and the car should respond very predictably. Ferrari apparently already developed this setup in the last few races of 2023, they write in the press release. The new setup should help drivers get the most out of the engine. Who knows, maybe they can make some big moves on Sunday this season.

Yellow and white on the Ferrari SF-24

Ferrari calls the color scheme 'very different' from previous years. According to Ferrari, the brand received a lot of positive feedback on the livery in Las Vegas, so the brand has brought back yellow and white elements. We don't know if we would call two extra stripes very radical, but the return of yellow is a nice nod to the past.

Leclerc says of the car: 'The SF-24 should be less sensitive and easier to drive and for us drivers that is what you need to perform well. I expect the car to be a step forward in several areas and based on the impression I got in the simulator, I think we are where we want to be. This season the aim is to always be at the forefront and I want to give our fans a lot to cheer about by dedicating victories to them.”

'The aim is to have a car that is better to drive and therefore capable of driving a consistent race pace, as these are the basic requirements to compete for victories. We drivers have done our utmost to provide accurate feedback to the engineers and I am sure the staff in Maranello will have listened to our needs,” said Sainz.