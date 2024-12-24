This is the largest oak forest in Spain: a forest with hiking trails and glacial lagoons

In the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula, in the heart of the province of Asturias, is one of the best preserved natural spaces in Spain: the Muniellos forest. This enormous oak forest, which occupies more than 5,000 hectares, is considered the largest of its kind in the country and one of the areas with the greatest biodiversity in Europe. Muniellos, included within the Fuentes del Narcea, Degaña and Ibias Natural Park, attracts those seeking an immersive experience in nature.

The Muniellos forest not only stands out for its size, but also for its state of conservation. This area is a refuge for numerous animal and plant species, some of them in danger of extinction. Among the most notable inhabitants are the brown bear, the Iberian wolf and various species of birds of prey, such as the golden eagle. The vegetation of the place, dominated by ancient oaks, chestnuts, birches and yews, forms a lush landscape, especially during spring and autumn.

The oak forest is a testament to the ecological wealth that Asturias has and has been declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO, which guarantees its protection and encourages a sustainable approach to tourism in the area. The hiking routes allow visitors to enter this ecosystem, always within a framework that is respectful of its fragility.

Hiking trails

Excursions through the Muniellos forest are one of the main ways to explore this natural area. With various levels of difficulty, these allow visitors to discover the majesty of the place from different perspectives. The best-known route is the one that leads inside the oak forest, a route of about 10 kilometers that winds through the forest.

Along the route, hikers have the opportunity to observe ecosystem features, such as grizzly bear tracks on the trails or endemic species that flourish in the area. It is common to find information panels that explain the particularities of the local fauna and flora, which turns the tour into an educational experience, as well as a recreational one. One of the peculiarities of these routes is their accessibility. Although the terrain can be somewhat demanding in certain areas, most paths are well marked and suitable for those who enjoy leisurely walks.





glacial lagoons

The Muniellos forest also offers an interesting geological tour. Along the itineraries, you can find several glacial lagoons, vestiges of a time when the region was covered by glaciers. These formations, with crystal-clear waters and surrounded by vegetation, offer a contrast to the dense surrounding forest.

The lagoons are ideal for hikers looking for a quiet stop on their journey, a place to enjoy the beauty of the landscape and observe aquatic fauna. Additionally, these geological formations provide historical context to the tour, showing how the area’s climate and landscape have changed over the centuries.

To ensure conservation, access to the area is restricted. Only a limited number of visitors can tour the forest each day, which helps avoid the negative impact of mass tourism and guarantees the correct maintenance of the ecosystem. It is necessary to obtain a special permit, upon request through the Principality of Asturiasto be able to access the roads. Currently, access is limited to a maximum of 20 people per day, making it difficult to get a place on specific dates.

When making the request (only one per person per year), it is necessary to provide the name and ID of all the people who will enter with that request, and confirm the reservation between 23 and 15 days before the assigned date. If it is not confirmed, the reservation will be cancelled. It is also possible to access without reservation if there are places available that day, so it is recommended to contact the Tablizas reception center by phone to obtain information about availability.

Despite the restrictions, the Muniellos forest remains a popular destination among visitors to the area. In the vicinity of the forest, you can also enjoy small Asturian towns, known for their traditional architecture and local cuisine. The region’s specialties, such as Cabrales cheese and Asturian cider, are perfect to complete a day’s experience in this natural landscape.

The care of the Muniellos forest depends largely on the responsible behavior of visitors. Local authorities and natural park managers encourage responsible practices and educate visitors about the importance of protecting the environment.