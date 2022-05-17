A few months ago the auction of “The One” was announced, one of the largest and most expensive properties in the world, located in Bel Air, Los Angeles. Lhe mansion measures 9,755 square meters, has 20 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms.

(It might interest you: Inexperienced passenger landed plane after pilot fell unconscious)

By early February, the The base price of the property was US $295 million on the Concierge Auctions platform between February 7 and 10, according to a newspaper article The nation that delves into the characteristics of the property.

However, local media in that country reported that at the beginning of March the house was finally sold for US $ 126 million, according to the Univision network.

(You might be interested in: The mystery behind the impressive hole in a California lake)

It was built over the last ten years by Nile Niami of Crestlloyd LLC, known as the king of the mega mansion.

It boasts a 360-degree panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains, as it sits on the highest point of a one-and-a-half-acre lot.

The mansion is surrounded by a pool on three sides. It has a giant ballroom, a spa, a beauty salon, two saunas, a state-of-the-art gym, a bowling alley, a golf course, five Olympic-size swimming pools, a tennis court, a running track, a garage for more than thirty vehicles, among others.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More world news:

-What is Maduro looking for with the privatization of companies in Venezuela?

-The reactions in Miami to the relief of the measures against the Cuban regime

UK announces plan to amend Northern Ireland protocol