The popular television presenter Magaly Medina He recently celebrated his 61st birthday, and he did it in a big way. Surrounded by friends and family, the ceremony spared no expense or style. Below, we tell you all the details about how the party went, approximately how much was spent and the special gift she received from her husband, Alfredo Zambrano.

How was Magaly Medina's birthday celebration?

The birthday party of Magaly Medina It took place in a renowned restaurant in San Isidro, one of the most exclusive districts of Lima. The decoration was with gold and silver balloons, which created an elegant and festive atmosphere. The presenter wore a spectacular black dress with silver details, while Alfredo Zambrano opted for a white shirt with a black print.

Social networks were filled with images of the celebration. In them, Medina could be seen enjoying the company of her loved ones and toasting another year of life. The night was full of laughter, dancing and, of course, an exquisite dinner.

Magaly Medina blew out the candles this March 31st. Photo: TikTok / Magaly Medina

How much did Magaly Medina spend on her celebration?

Although an exact figure has not been revealed, it is estimated that the expenditure on the birthday celebration of Magaly Medina It was considerable. Dinner alone at the luxurious Miraflores restaurant would have cost around S/1,500. Added to this are the costs of decoration, entertainment and possibly other details that made this night an unforgettable occasion.

“I'm in a very nice moment with myself. I take every step on my path with enthusiasm and dedication. Every day I feel that I am about to discover new and wonderful things, that there are many adventures to live and great journeys to take. “I am grateful for everything I experienced as a strong and determined woman who today turns 61 extraordinary years,” she wrote on her official Instagram profile.

What gift did Alfredo Zambrano give to Magaly Medina?

One of the highlights of the celebration was when Magaly Medina she received her birthday gift from her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. It was an exclusive Kelly bag from the Hermès brand, a highly coveted luxury accessory in the world of fashion. To purchase this type of purse, it is necessary to schedule an appointment many months in advance, which indicates that Zambrano had planned this gift for approximately a year.

The presenter shared her excitement on social media and showed her gratitude for the detailed and expensive gift. This gesture reflects not only Zambrano's love and consideration for Medina, but also the level of sophistication and elegance that characterizes the couple.