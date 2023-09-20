If you have ever thought about looking for a job in another country, this could be your opportunity, since recently The Ministry of Labor and Social Security published a vacancy for people who want a job outside of Mexico.with a really attractive salary.

According to the Employment Portal, the German company is looking for one or more Construction machinery operatorwith a schedule from Monday to Friday from 6:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon, with a salary that ranges between 67 thousand pesos per month.

Don’t worry about the language! This vacancy does not require knowledge of German as a requirement. Here we tell you the requirements. You have until December 14, 2023 to apply for the vacancy in Germany.

Which are the requirements?

The company in Germany seeks personnel with experience in reading plans, placing, excavating and filling trenches, as well as loading and moving machinery.

To apply for this vacancy, the company asks for these requirements:

Diploma or certificate of a technical career in Construction or related field.

Experience as a Construction Operator (2 to 3 years).

Knowledge of reading plans and moving construction machinery.

Excavator handling.

According to the portal of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, people who want to apply for this job must also have the ability to adapt, commitment, motivation, as well as know how to work in a team, leadership and autonomy.

How to apply to work in Germany 2023?

In order to apply for the vacancy in Germany, all you have to do is enter the “Employment Portal”, go to the job that interests you and select the “Apply” button, then you must fill out the information indicated.

Once you have sent your information and if you are a good candidate for the vacancy, you must begin the recruitment process, which consists of a face-to-face interview, and if you are selected they will contact you.

What benefits does the company offer for Mexicans?

The German company offers some benefits for Mexicans who are selected to take charge of this job. Do you know what they are?

Bonds.

Public social security.

Life insurance.

Payment of overtime.

Contract for a specific period.

