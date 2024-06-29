According to information from the North American insider of the media TheAthletic, Tom Bogertthe Guadalajara Sports Club is close to closing an agreement with the Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer, for the services of the 18-year-old Mexican left winger, Fidel Barajas.
According to the information, the cost of the signing would be around 4 million dollarsThe footballer was part of the Mexican U-17 team where he played 25 matches and is currently part of the U-20 team. In addition, in the current 2024 Season in North America he has recorded one goal and one assist.
The footballer was signed at the beginning of the year from USL Championship with the Charleston Battery. where he had a great campaign scoring five goals and giving 11 assists in 32 appearances.
The attacker is a great prospect to the extent that he was signed until the end of 2026 with the option of two more years of contract with the American team in just over a year. 200 thousand dollars and is currently valued at Two millions of euros According to the portal Transfer marketlikewise, their club of origin will receive a percentage of the purchase of the Sacred Flock.
It will be a matter of time before the red-and-white team officially announces the incorporation of the jewel with dual nationality.
