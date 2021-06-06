Gordon ramsay has left the fans scratching his head after making a new burger that is “Too big” to eat.

The famous TV chef is used to judging other cooks’ dishes through Twitter and in his television series Hell’s Kitchen. But ever since he introduced the epic burger recipe to Instagram fans, he’s been at the center of a storm of criticism.

The exclusive “Onion Tatin Burger” (see video below) The celebrity features a “baseball-sized” beef burger that can “dislocate your jaw” when eaten, according to some fans.

The chef captioned the clip: “Looking for the perfect #Burger recipe for the long weekend? With apple butter and a bun to surprise … this is it.”

He uploaded the complete recipe to the Net

The chef even uploaded the full recipe to your website gordonramsay.com, for fans to try for themselves.

It has three different types of meat (Video capture).

Since uploading images of the recipe three days ago, the clip has already obtained 3 million visits and more than 3,000 comments.

The unconventional burger features an apple and onion tatin “bun” base, drizzled with a thick cider caramel, a thick veal patty topped with camembert and finished with a puff pastry disc on top.



Gordon Ramsay has left fans scratching their heads after preparing a new burger that is “too big” to eat (Video capture).

However, it was the huge beef burger in the middle that most critics objected to, with comments ranging from “Try to have a bite” to “It’s too big a Gordon !!” or “Is that a delicious way to dislocate your jaw?” joked a critic.

Wholesale reviews

“Gordon, I love you and everything, but what the hell is this monstrosity?”asked another.

Gordon Ramsay is used to being the one to judge others, but his new onion tatin burger has been ruthlessly rejected by fans. “To say it’s a big hamburger is an understatement,” interjected a fan, and a quarter agreed: “Is it me, or is it sooooo meat proportionally”.

Even critics who thought the burger looked delicious weren’t sure how to approach it.

“Looks good, but how do you eat? “ asked one.



It has over 20 ingredients, including three different cuts of meat (Video capture).

“That’s not a burger, it’s a cake,” another fan suggested.

Some fans claimed that the chef had made equally great burgers in the past.

“I’ve seen you laugh in restaurants because of the extremely large burgers that it is impossible to take a bite and now you make this monstrosity,” wrote one fan.



Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram).

Another agreed: “Not for nothing, but did you complain that the burgers were too big to fit in your mouth on an episode of Hell Kitchen? So you make this monster? @Gordongram, come on man. “

Of course, they weren’t all that harsh, with some fans praising the unique recipe.

“I’ll eat one of these,” promised one critic.

