Johnny Kitagawa was the architect of Japanese pop culture.

His all-male talent agency, Johnny & Associates, produced successful all-male boy bands and he held the world records for most number-one artists, most number-one singles, and most concerts produced by an individual.

But allegations of sexual exploitation dogged Kitagawa throughout his career. They were not just whispers behind closed doors, but were published in the national press and some were proven in a civil court.

That didn’t stop Kitagawa from holding national treasure status until his last days. Even in death, he is revered.

“He is God,” a young man says of Kitagawa on the streets of Tokyo. Many people in Japan feel the same. Kitagawa’s funeral in 2019 was a national event.

Then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent a message of condolences. Bleeding-eyed Japanese celebrities and youth gang members bid him farewell for the last time at a commemorative event at Tokyo Dome stadium.

Despite being so famous in his country, only a handful of images of Kitagawa exist. He rarely made public appearances, gave interviews or allowed himself to be photographed.

He also strictly controlled the photographs of his stars.

Four years after his death at the age of 87, their youthful faces still look out over Japanese cities from billboards and giant television screens.

With their smooth jaws and straight bangs, these J-pop idols don’t just sell albums, they advertise everything from real estate to contact lenses.

It’s as if Kitagawa’s sexual abuse allegations never had a real impact, even though the stories have been around for decades.

Denial and media silence allowed Japan’s most powerful pop music mogul to abuse teenagers for decades.

The Kitagawa system

Thousands of children and young people passed through the Johnny & Associates machine while Kitagawa lived. They all had direct contact with him, who scouted and nurtured talent during a career that spanned nearly six decades.

The system Kitagawa created allowed him to gain unsupervised access to and control over the children.

Known as “juniors,” the new recruits worked as backup dancers for other bands until Kitagawa decided they were ready to debut and move into the world of management and public relations. That could take years.

Hayashi (not his real name) was 15 years old when he submitted his CV to Johnny & Associates. His first impression of Kitagawa, whom he met at his audition, was that he was “kind and considerate”. But things changed quickly.

Just a week after their first meeting, Hayashi was invited to stay in one of Kitagawa’s houses, known as “the dormitory” because many children stayed there to sleep. “After a while, Johnny told me, ‘Go take a bath.’ He washed me all over, like I was a doll,” she says.

Hayashi had never spoken publicly about his experiences before. Visibly shocked, he remembers that Kitagawa performed oral sex on him.

Hayashi adds that there was a second abuse, and says that it was clear that the other boys knew what was going on.

“Everyone told me, ‘You have to stick it out or you won’t succeed.’ No one around me had given up. Johnny was the only adult. So it wasn’t a situation where we could talk to anyone,” he says.

As an adult, Hayashi believes that this quiet acceptance was partly tied to the boys’ dreams of success.

“The guys who made it, thanks to Johnny, their lives changed the moment they came into the agency. I think they’re very grateful,” he says.

A long-standing drama and complicit media

Stories similar to Hayashi’s have been reported in the past.

In 1999, two reporters from the respected Bunshun magazine met a teenager who claimed to have been abused by Kitagawa. He had joined the agency when he was in high school and the sexual abuse began soon after.

He introduced journalists to other children and youth who shared similar experiences. His accounts matched so well that reporters were able to draw a map of the “bedroom” in Kitagawa’s home, where much of the abuse occurred.

The investigation resulted in a series of articles documenting allegations from more than a dozen aspiring J-pop idols who said they were sexually abused as teenagers. Some were as young as 12 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Graphic testimonials include references to penetrative and coercive sex. In an account published by the magazine, a survivor says that he believed rejecting Kitagawa’s advances would be detrimental to his career: “If you disobey Mr. Johnny, your position on stage will be compromised.”

According to another account, Kitagawa had sexual relations with a minor in the boy’s own home. “I wish I could forget. My parents put their futon in the same room as mine. That night he put my genitals in his mouth. You wouldn’t believe it. My parents were sleeping in the next room,” the alleged victim said.

Despite the damning testimonies, the series of articles barely registered in the public consciousness.

The codependent relationship between the Japanese press and the Kitagawa empire potentially goes a long way to explaining why the story has been ignored.

Securing access to Johnny & Associates stars attracts viewers, readers, listeners and ad revenue.

Promoting the agency’s boy bands can win favors, including access to bigger, more established names.

And saying something negative about pop idols or the company could have the opposite effect: cutting you off from the empire and all the revenue it can bring.

Perhaps that’s why most of the media didn’t even pick up on Kitagawa’s misconduct story.

When the reports were published, Johnny & Associates prevented Bunshun and its sister publications from speaking to any of their talent. And in 2000, a year after the magazine’s investigation, Kitagawa and her company sued her for defamation.

The process lasted four years and featured testimony from many of the men who said Kitagawa had abused them as children.

The Tokyo High Court ultimately ruled that nine of the 10 claims made in Bunshun’s article were true, including the claim that Johnny was molesting minors at his agency.

Only the allegation that Kitagawa had supplied them with cigarettes and alcohol was found to be untrue.

But the verdict was met with more silence and the libel case did not lead to a criminal trial. Kitagawa was never charged and served as his company president until his death in 2019.

culture of denial

The way his story was “removed” still makes one of the reporters, Ryutaro Nakamura, very angry. “I’ve been desperate for this for 23 years,” he says.

But Nakamura also believes that prejudice played a role in the denial. “In Japan, affairs or sexual relations between men, it’s like people don’t believe it,” he says.

Japan is a nation that prides itself on courtesy. Being rude isn’t just considered annoying or rude; it is socially unacceptable.

Many Japanese believe that disturbing others should be avoided at all costs. This can foster a climate where raising concerns about sexual abuse is seen as a burden to others.

In addition, the national age of consent remains 13 years.

Until recently, men and boys were exempt from being recognized as rape victims in the eyes of the law. The rape of a man was not a possible crime before 2017.

All of these factors contribute to a society in which the sexual exploitation of men and boys is not only taboo, but often invisible.

It’s no surprise, then, that many of the men who experienced Kitagawa’s sexual advances as teenagers still find it difficult to admit that what happened to them was wrong.

“He was a wonderful person”

Ryu joined Johnny & Associates in 2002 and was a support dancer for 10 years. Like Hayashi, he had never spoken publicly about his experiences before.

“When I went into the bedroom, Johnny came in and said something like, ‘You’ve been really busy. I’ll give you a massage.’ He started from my shoulders and worked his way down. At one point it was too much and I said, ‘Don’t go ‘ He said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry’ and went into another room.” Ryu was 16 years old at the time. Kitagawa, more than 70.

Today, as an adult, Ryu does not condemn Kitagawa.

“I don’t dislike Johnny. I love him. Johnny was really a wonderful person and I owe him a lot. I still think they treated us with a lot of love. It wasn’t a big deal for me, which is probably why I can smile and talk about it now.”

Other former juniors we spoke to defended their former mentor.

Ren was with Johnny & Associates until 2019, when Kitagawa died. He fondly remembers his joining the firm.

“When Johnny & Associates first contacted us, my mother was crying with happiness. My family thought, ‘Wow, he can earn so much.’ We weren’t rich. It felt like a dream,” she says.

Ren, who now works at a bar in Osaka, claims to understand the transactional nature of Kitagawa’s relationship with some of the aspiring stars. “There were rumors that if that [acoso sexual] happened, you would be successful,” he says.

When asked if he would have complied with Kitagawa’s sexual demands in exchange for a career, he replies, “My dream is to become famous, so I think I would have accepted it.”

Lack of public recognition

Today, Johnny & Associates remains a hugely powerful agency in the world of J-pop, and Kitagawa is still celebrated as its pinnacle figure.

A giant artwork of his face, inspired by one of the few photos of him, hangs in the lobby of the Tokyo headquarters. The company’s current president, Julie Fujishima, is Johnny’s niece.

After multiple requests for comment, Fujishima released a statement: “Since the death of our former representative in 2019, we have been working to establish highly transparent organizational structures that keep pace with the times in compliance with laws, regulations and strengthened governance with experts. We are planning to announce and implement new structures and systems in 2023.”

Fujishima did not directly respond to the sexual abuse allegations.

There has been no public acknowledgment that Johnny Kitagawa sexually abused children and youth. Many men don’t want to talk about his experiences at all. As a result, we may never know how many of these would-be J-pop stars were sexually abused.

“For survivors, going public is a very brave thing,” says Nobuki Yamaguchi, one of the few therapists in Japan who specializes in helping sexually abused men.

“Japan has a culture of shame. If you have a personal problem, you don’t talk about it.”

But that stigma and silence can be exploited by abusers, he says. “Sexual abuse creates this special bond. That’s what preparation is all about. Those are the things that make sexual trauma so complex and confusing,” she says.

“The first step in recovery is to really acknowledge that abuse has occurred,” he adds.

For many Kitagawa victims and for Japanese society in general, this first step has yet to be taken.

