The fulton county jail in atlanta it has long been the subject of scrutiny and criticism due to the conditions inside. However, she had never been so in the spotlight as now, with the impending handover of former President Donald Trump.

(It may be of interest to you: Donald Trump confirms that he will not participate in the Republican nomination debates.)

The businessman, who led the United States between 2017 and 2021, will be delivered this Thursday in this penitentiary center to be booked after being indicted for trying to rig the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

(Also: Donald Trump confirms that he will appear in court in Georgia on Thursday.)

Despite the seriousness of the accusations, Trump will not spend much time in prison, as he has agreed to post $200,000 bail to obtain his freedom while the trial is carried out.

A jail under investigation



Conditions at the Fulton County Jail have been the subject of concern and criticism. The US Department of Justice launched an investigation in July following the death of LaShawn Thompson, an inmate who was found malnourished, dehydrated and infested with bedbugs in his cell.

The prison charges include homicide, unsanitary conditions, overcrowding, excessive use of force and discrimination against prisoners with disabilities.

Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney, and former US President Donald Trump.

Ryan Buchanan, US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, expressed concern over reports of “dirty cells crawling with bugs and rampant violence that has resulted in injuries and deaths.” In 2022, 18 people died in custody at this prison.

According to a report by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the jail had 2,900 inmates last year, when it only has beds for 2,600.

Despite jail conditions, Trump is expected to have a different process than most inmates. You will be escorted by the Secret Service and will go through the ‘usual process’, which includes fingerprinting and a mug shot. This will be the first time a mugshot has been taken of a former president of the United States.

(We recommend: Biden would have fallen asleep in a meeting with the victims of the fires in Hawaii).

The businessman’s lawyers have already agreed to pay the bail, so it will not be necessary for him to appear before a judge in jail. In addition, the required medical examination for those who stay in prison for more than two hours is likely to be skipped.

Accusations against Trump



Fulton District Attorney, Fani Willis accuses Trump of 13 crimes for allegedly leading a plot to manipulate the 2020 election results. Rudy Giuliani, former personal attorney for the former president and former mayor of New York, will also turn himself in to Georgia authorities.

This is the third criminal accusation against the former president of the United States, but it is especially relevant, since, being a state and not a federal process, Trump could not pardon himself if he returns to the Presidency in 2025.

Fulton Jail will become the first institution in the country to take a mugshot of a former US president. See also Arrested a man hidden behind a sofa after attacking two people with a hammer in a home in Alcalá de Henares Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO