South Korea.- The most successful girl group of the moment, BLACKPINK, returned to the stage in person after having spent several years without appearing in concert with his new world tour‘BORN PINK‘.

BLACKPINK is he most successful k-pop girl group of all time, is made up of four talented women of different nationalities, Jisoo who represents the visual of the band is originally from South Korea, Jenny she is also korean but grew up in New Zealandand is the rapper major.

For your part Rosethe vocalist main is from Australiabut has Korean descent, and finally Lisathe dancer main of the group is Thailand.

The start of BORN PINK took place early this Saturday October 15th at 4:00 in the morning in central Mexico, from the capital of South Korea, where they promoted their new album that bears the same title as their tour, ‘BORN PINK‘.

Tickets for their two concerts on October 15 and 16 at South Korea were sold out in a matter of minutesand with a capacity of 15,000 people.

During the show, the singers surprised their entire audience with their incredible vocals while they sang, showing that they have excellent vocal stability when in sudden and constant movement.

The concert was dyed pink, with an effusive audience wanting to see more live performances of BLACKPINKand there is no doubt that the rest of their shows promise an excellent experience.

For its part, BTS is also a famous group that has shone with great intensity all over the world thanks to the enormous talent they possess, with the rhythm of their music and the beautiful lyrics that make up their work as artists.

BTS also had a concert this October 15 in South Korealike BLACKPINKwhere both triumphed and were received with thousands of applause by their large numbers of fans.

There is no doubt that the two groups have the crown as the kings of this genre for the stage presence that makes them stand out and the catchiness of their songs, which has become more and more the most played music globally, and being at the top becomes the strongest strength and relationship between these idols in the Korean industry.