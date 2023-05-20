Rapper, songwriter, singer, music producer, dancer, choreographer, and model Jung Hoseok, known in the music industry as jhopeMember of btshas been making ARMY proud for fulfilling his duty as a citizen of South Korea and honorably carrying out his military service as an active soldier. Hobi is currently at the 36th Infantry Division’s recruit training center in Wonju, Gangwon Province, receiving basic training, and at the end of this month he will be sent to his station; it is worth mentioning that K-Pop idol to be taken down in October 2024.

In The Campan app and website that makes it easy for ROK soldiers to communicate with their loved ones, were released new photos of J-Hope in his basic military training. In these images we see the writer and composer of many of BTS’s songs, exercising with his fellow recruits, as well as cooling off by splashing water on his face, to continue training.

As part of his last week of basic training, J-Hope has been working hard on the lessons on victims of war, nuclear weapons and biological chemicals. At the end of the training, you could have some benefits such as the use of the cell phone and a few days of vacation.

In other of the photographs published in The Campthe BTS rapper is shown very concentrated during a target practiceas well as in a portrait with the platoon to which it belongs.

BTS’s J-Hope is doing a good job in the military. Photos: The Camp

Until now, Jin and J-Hope are the members of BTS who have enlisted in the military, after an intense debate in South Korea, about whether the members of this great boyband should perform it or be exempted. At the moment, the dates on which RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jugnkook will join the ranks of the Republic of Korea army are unknown. As a group, they could return in 2025. In this regard, South Korean songwriter, producer and executive Bang Si Hyuk, founder of Big Hit Music and chairman of HYBE’s board of directors, commented at the Kwanhun Forum in Seoul, South Korea.

“We had shared that both HYBE and the members hope they can resume group activities around 2025, not that they will ‘resume’ in 2025. In that sense, I hope you don’t think of this as the target year. But HYBE and BTS will do their best. The issue of military service is not something that will be resolved as planned, and since we also need time to prepare for their return once they return, I want to say that we cannot continue with a ‘promised year’, but this is not a false hope, as both parties have agreed to do our best in a really active way.”

