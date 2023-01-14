The Civil Guard has warned on its social networks of the rise of a new type of scam. Today, everyone has a mobile phone with internet access. The new technologies have been implanted in society to stay, but there are still many citizens who are not aware of all the risks of following certain practices on the Internet.

Ignorance is a weapon that many scammers take advantage of to profit from citizens, but scams are not only carried out through the network. For this reason, this body has warned the population of the implementation of a new type of fraud, known as the ‘installer’ scam. The Civil Guard has used social networks to report on this type of fraud.

The official account has published a post on its Twitter account in which it warns of this practice. “You know about the ‘installer’ scam? The interlocutor claims to be a worker who has to do a review. Actually the service that he is going to perform is a scam. He instructs your elders on the subject so that they are not deceived, “shared the official account of the Civil Guard.

The ‘installer’ scam



The installer scam is a recurring scam and is aimed at the elderly, the elderly who live alone and do not have easy access to social networks to find out about this type of fraud. The criminals pose as a worker who has to do a review. Before starting to deceive, scammers do a real research work to find out what kind of people live in the properties and if they are easier to deceive.

Once they have selected the victims, they show up at their homes and pose as employees of different companies in order to conduct a search. Although neither the owner of the house nor his family have requested help from the technical service, the scammer will appear at his house in order to fix or change something, but it is nothing more than a trick to enter the houses as the Guard has warned. Civil.

The scammers appear at the victim’s home, dressed in work overalls and presenting themselves as workers from the company installing the gas, electricity or other service, informing the potential victim that they have come to inspect the installation. They pretend that they are going to carry out technical work, normally, they are limited to changing a piece of gas hose or other minor work. Once the work is finished, the alleged worker issues an invoice in which they charge for the service. According to the Civil Guard, sometimes they take advantage of the owner’s carelessness to steal some valuable object or have even carried out robberies with violence or intimidation.

The Civil Guard recommends that no inspector of gas, electricity, etc., who has not previously been requested through the supply company, be opened. They also advise that the alleged inspector be asked to identify himself with the corresponding company card.