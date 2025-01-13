He tiramisu It is one of the most iconic desserts of Italian gastronomy, loved in Spain for its creamy texture and its irresistible combination of coffee, cocoa and mascarpone which is a delight to the palate.

However, not all versions of this cake follow the recipe established by tradition. According to the Italian chef Roberta, with almost 200,000 followers on her Instagram account (@chefrobertaofficial), one of the mistakes when preparing this dessert is adding whipping creamsince it unbalances all the flavors.

So, if you want to enjoy a purely Italian tiramisu, like the ‘nonnas’, the best thing is keep it simple and true to its roots.

Tiramisu cake

Ingredients

500 gr of mascarpone

4 fresh eggs

120 gr of sugar

300 gr savoiardi (soletilla biscuits)

300 ml of black coffee

Cocoa powder to sprinkle

a pinch of salt

How to make the original tiramisu

We start by separating the whites from the yolks. In a large bowl, we beat the yolks with the sugar until we have a foamy, pale yellow mixture. Then, we add the mascarpone little by littleintegrating it gently with a spatula until the cream is homogeneous and without lumps. In another container, We beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until they are firm and form peaks. Carefully, we incorporate the whipped egg whites to the mascarpone mixture, making enveloping movements to maintain the air and achieve a light texture. In a container or individual glasses, we start with a layer of savoiardiwhich are the soletilla sponge cakes that we know in Spain. We dip each cake a little in the cold coffee, making sure they are not too soaked, and then We cover with a layer of mascarpone cream. We repeat until we make two or three layers, ending with one of cream on top. Before serving, we sift cocoa powdercovering the entire surface and leaving no gaps. Finally, We let the tiramisu rest in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours (preferably overnight) so that the flavors settle and the sponge cakes absorb the cream. All that remains is to prepare a good coffee, and enjoy a purely Italian tiramisu!





Properties and benefits of mascarpone cheese

Mascarpone cheese, originally from Italy, is a key ingredient in many desserts, including tiramisu. But this cheese, with a creamy texture and mild flavor, is not only a staple in some recipes, but also It has nutritional properties that are good for health.

It is a excellent source of energy thanks to its healthy fat content, which makes it an ideal food for those who need a quick calorie intake, such as athletes or people with a lot of physical activity. Furthermore, the mascarpone contains high quality proteinswhich are essential for muscle repair and growth.

Among other benefits, Its contribution of calcium and phosphorus stands out, fundamental for bone and dental health. In addition, it also contains vitamins A and D, which promote vision, skin and strengthen the immune system.

For every 100 grams, mascarpone cheese contains:

Calories: 429 kcal

Total fat: 42 gr

Carbohydrates: 4 gr

Sugars: 4 gr

Proteins: 6 gr

