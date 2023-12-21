The Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Administration announced an increase of 3.2 percent for the more than 71,000,000 beneficiaries in the United States for fiscal year 2024. This increase, known as the “Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), will take effect starting in January of next year.

The increase will be reflected in the payments of more than 66,000,000 Social Security beneficiaries at the beginning of 2024 and, as of December 29 of the current year, for around 7,500,000 belonging to the SSI.

Acting Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said Social Security and SSI benefits will increase in 2024. This will help millions of people keep up with expensesemphasizing that the measure seeks to provide financial relief to people, with an average increase of more than US$50 per month for people who receive their retirement from Social Security.

Add other benefits

The COLA is based on the percentage increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Although there are people who receive both benefits, this decision seeks to provide essential financial support to beneficiaries, ensuring that their income adjusts to the ever-changing cost of living.

In addition to the increase in payments, other important adjustments were announced. The maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security taxes will increase from $160,200 to $168,600.

Likewise, the SSI reported that the earnings limit for workers under “full” retirement age will increase to US$22,320, and those who reach retirement age in 2024 will see an increase in the earnings limit to US $59,520.

The official notification of the new benefit amounts has been sent by mail to each person since the beginning of this month, however, the office highlights that those who have a personal account in “SocialSecurity” can view the new COLA notice on the internet , offering an alternative just as reliable as postal mail but faster.