Iker Casillas It has become one of the most prominent soccer players of Spanish sport. In addition, in recent weeks it has been news after It will be related to women like Claudia Bavel or Laura Dibildoswith what the former Real Madrid player has had to even issue a statement about his private life.

During this time in which his name monopolized the covers of the heart magazines, The player has taken refuge in his luxury home Located in the urbanization of the farm, in the Madrid town of Pozuelo de Alarcón, a house in which he also lives with his two children.

It is, thus, a house that the football player acquired in 2021 after his separation from Sara Carbonero. Is valued at two million euros and located next to a wide golf course. In addition, he is close to his ex -wife’s house, so that he can also have his children near when they live with the journalist.

As the magazine says WeekCasillas currently live alone in it, but enjoy a space formed by six terraces, jacuzzi and even a private pool. It also has an extension of 300 square meters that are distributed in several spaces communicated with each other. Among them is a main living room with panoramic views, a kitchen with state -of -the -art appliances and four bedrooms.

The whole stay continues, in this way, a very modern and avant -garde line in which they stand out broad and open spaces and neutral tones, highlighting white, beige and soft gray. As for materials, they highlight especially marble and polished stone. The furniture pieces are also design.

A great living room, Solarium …

The living room is thus the main stay of the entire house since it connects with other areas such as the dining room or the being. It has large windows that allow the entry of natural light and from which you can see the wide green areas that the farm has. As for the kitchen, this space is totally bathed in white and has quartz and marble countertops.





On the other hand, All housing bedrooms have bathroomwhich guarantees greater privacy and comfort. Thus, Iker Casillas’s main bedroom has a bed King-Size than a head -uphill in soft tones. The cabinets are also embedded.

Finally, the jewel of the house is the Six terraces and the solarium superior that it possesses, where the jacuzzi and the private pool are located. In this space, there is also a small rest area Chill out composed of several sofas and exterior tables.