The bill with which the president seeks to provide a way for 11 million undocumented people to have citizenship finally reached Congress this Thursday. Democrats consider a fragmented approval, after years of failures for a comprehensive ratification in a strongly divided Legislature. The main issues are the granting of citizenship to specific groups, border security and other provisions, such as the elimination of the word “foreigner.”

After decades of failed attempts to achieve comprehensive immigration reform in the United States, the Joe Biden Administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promise, even if it must do so in a progressive and fragmented way.

This Thursday, February 18, Democrats presented in Congress the bill that seeks a path to citizenship for 11 million people who live in the country without legal status, in addition to other immigration provisions. But on this occasion, progressives are not referring to all or nothing.

“Although I support comprehensive and comprehensive immigration reform, I am ready to move forward little by little, because I don’t want to end up with good intentions on my hands and have nothing,” said Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar.

The piecemeal approach is a clear attempt to avoid past failures and a recognition that the plan’s success on a large scale could be even more difficult in a highly divided Congress. Democrats hold the most seats in the House of Representatives, but with the narrowest margin in 20 years. After the results they obtained in the elections last November, they went from having 222 seats to 212. In the Senate both benches have 50 legislators and in this scenario, it is Vice President Kamala Harris who can tie any decision. Those accounts are key when approving a bill.

“The most important thing here is that we are going to get something at the finish line, because not doing it is not an option,” said Greisa Martínez Rosas, executive director of United We Dream, an immigration advocacy group.

Comprehensive bills negotiated by bipartisan teams of legislators floundered several times during the administration of Republican George W. Bush, who served two terms in the White House, between 2001 and 2009; and under the two administrations of Democrat Barack Obama, between 2009 and 2017.

Citizenship for specific population groups

Proponents of Biden’s immigration reform say they could pursue smaller bills focused on citizenship for groups like young immigrants brought to the United States by their parents as children, known as “dreamers” or “dreamers”; for agricultural workers and other employees in essential jobs.

File-Central American migrants wait to be called to cross the border and request asylum in the United States, at the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on September 13, 2019. © AP / Emilio Espejel

The process would take approximately eight years. First, it would provide them with a new type of temporary status for five years and then allow them to obtain citizenship after another three years.

But for some migrants the “green card” would be automatic, as the vice president had advanced. She explained that this would be for those who are already beneficiaries of the Deferred Action (DACA) programs, which are aimed at “dreamers”, and for those who enjoy Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which protects thousands of victims of conflict, many of them from El Salvador.

The path to citizenship would only apply to people who have been in the country since before January 1, 2021. Anyone who enters the nation later and irregularly would not qualify.

One of the bill’s main promoters, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, suggested Thursday that it was open to a less expansive approach.

“If we can get certain elements and pass them individually in both the House and the Senate, that’s great,” he said.

Biden himself said during an interview with local television on Tuesday that “there are things that I would take care of myself”, suggesting that he would try to pass some parts of his project with presidential decrees.

Tom Jawetz, vice president for immigration policy at the Center for American Progress, noted that Biden’s decades of experience in the Senate have given him a realistic vision of what is possible in the Legislature.

“He also knows how to count the votes, and he knows what it takes for legislation to cross the line,” he said.

Border security

Border security is an issue that Democrats generally include in their immigration proposals, to show commitment on this matter and win Republican votes.

However, the current bill presents a more focused policy, with authorities aiming to focus on people with irregular status who pose a security threat and not on arresting and expelling any undocumented person, regardless of their criminal record or community ties. , according to the guidelines presented this Thursday.

FILE-A group of Central American migrants look at US Border Patrol agent José Martínez south of the US-Mexico border fence March 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Under the Biden Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would primarily arrest and remove individuals who pose a threat to national security, committed crimes deemed serious, or who recently crossed the border without authorization.

This proposal is also far from the suggestion to “abolish ICE” that became a rallying cry among some progressives angered by what they saw as an indiscriminate application of detentions.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, outlined the new guidelines, which will be temporary until a permanent policy is enacted in about three months. Measures include more efficient use of resources in one agency, which has around 20,000 law enforcement officers and support staff.

“By focusing our limited resources on cases that pose threats to national security, border security, and public safety, our agency will more skillfully and effectively execute its law enforcement mission,” said Acting ICE Director Tae Johnson, in announcing the new guidelines.

Other provisions

Counties and municipalities may apply for additional work visas as needed.

Additionally, the bill would remove the word “foreigner” from the immigration code and replace it with “non-citizen.” This measure has been applauded by immigrant advocates who view the use of the word as derogatory and dehumanizing.

File – US Customs and Border Protection agents open the doors of a border crossing so that asylum seekers who had a court date could attend or reschedule, while a group of migrants, who returned to Mexico to wait for their Asylum hearing in the US, blocked the bridge that connects Tamaulipas with Texas, on October 10, 2019. Veronica G. Cardenas / Reuters

It would also end the three and ten year re-entry bans for undocumented immigrants who voluntarily leave the country.

The initiative also reforms immigration legal processes by no longer counting spouses and minor children in the proportion of visas assigned to a country. It also means that members of the LGBTI community would be treated equally under the Immigration and Nationality Act, according to a government official.

On the other hand, it predicts that the number of diversity visas issued for countries with low rates of immigration to the United States will increase from 55,000 to 80,000.

In addition, the Biden Government has already announced that as of this February 19 it will gradually begin to process thousands of asylum seekers, under the Migrant Protection Protocols program, known as’ Remain in Mexico ‘, or’ Stay in Mexico ‘, they were forced to wait for their processing in that country.

With AP, Reuters and local media