A group of fishermen found a body floating five kilometers off the coast of Claromecó, Argentina, on Wednesday, so a Naval Prefecture operation was mounted. It is suspected that it may be Federico Saihueque Cuevas, 25 years oldwho has been wanted since January 22 after disappearing along with his kayak.

Last week, the commune indicated that a search operation is being carried out “in order to find the whereabouts” of Federico Saihueque Cuevas, “a young man who had rented a kayak that was black on the ends and orange in the middleSkandinavyan model for a single person.”

According to the information known so far, the young man's relatives filed a complaint at a police headquarters regarding the lack of news after he went to the beach in that area of ​​the Atlantic coast on Sunday.

“The police confirmed that This person would have been seen yesterday about 5,000 meters out to sea in a straight line at the Dunamar slope after 7 p.m. on January 21“, they indicated from the municipality. In that sense, it was reported that “upon being invited to return to the coast he stated that he was fine” and they added that “so far there is no news about his whereabouts.”

For their part, relatives of the young man spread the search on social networks. “We are looking for my cousin Federico Saihueque in Claromecó, he went out kayaking and has not appeared yet,” said her cousin Sandra through Facebook.

They found a body on Claromecó beach

The case of Pinamar



More than two weeks after his disappearance, the Prefecture reported that it will reduce the intensity of the search for Ramón Román (57) and Gabriel Raimann (37), the two friends who went out to sea in a kayak on the Robles descent, in Cariló, and since Sunday the 16th nothing has been known about them.

Security force sources ruled out any possibility of finding them alive. According to LA NACION, the Prefecture will limit the resources allocated to the operation.

On Saturday, as a result of the operation, the forces found the kayak. The Relatives confirmed that it was a very similar boat to that of Ramón and Gabriel. They had also found a float that belonged to them.

