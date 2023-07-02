In Mexico, lack of sleep has become a widespread problem. bad habits before sleepsuch as the excessive use of electronic devices, the constant checking of emails, and overexposure to screens, have led many Mexicans to not be able to fall asleep properly.

According to an article from the National Institute of Public Health, Mexicans sleep an average of seven and a half hours a night, but surprisingly, 28% of adults sleep less than seven hours a day.

These data reveal that almost a third of adults in Mexico are sleeping much less than they should. The recommendations indicate that adults should sleep between seven and nine hours every nightalthough this amount varies according to the age of each individual.

In an effort to address this issue, in 2015 the National Sleep Foundation convened an expert panel made up of professionals from different medical specialties. The panel took it upon itself to comprehensively review the evidence available to date and set specific recommendations on the amount of sleep needed based on age.

In addition to sleep duration, the European Society of Cardiology conducted research on sleep schedules and their relationship to heart disease.

The results revealed that sleeping between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. is associated with a lower risk of developing heart disease. On the other hand, those who fall asleep between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. are 12% more likely to suffer from heart disease.

The risk increases up to 25% for those who sleep after midnight. Surprisingly, a 24% increased risk was also found for those who fell asleep before 10 p.m.

It is clear that it is not only important to get enough sleep, but also to get it at the right time. Experts point out that establishing a regular sleep routine and avoiding the use of electronic devices before sleep can help improve the quality and quantity of dream.

Lack of adequate sleep and inappropriate sleep schedules have a significant impact on the health of the population. It is essential that the importance of a good rest is promoted and society is educated about the negative effects of chronic sleep deprivation.

Health authorities and relevant organizations must work together to implement measures that promote healthy sleep habits in the Mexican population and thus improve the quality of life for all.