At this house you can safely hide your car collection from the eye of the outside world.

Owning several fat cars does not elicit positive reactions from everyone. To quote Johan Derksen: that is actually ‘not thin’ in 2023. It can of course also attract uninvited guests. But don’t worry: we have a house for you where none of this is a problem.

The house is located in Eindhoven and is a former doctor’s villa from the 1950s. From the outside, the house therefore has a fairly classic or old-fashioned appearance. However, appearances can be deceiving, because this villa has been thoroughly renovated.

For example, the back looks a lot more modern than the front, thanks to a recent addition in which money clearly played no role. Inside it is absolutely not an old-fashioned doctor’s house. But in the end there is of course only one question that counts: where is the garage?

At first glance it is nowhere to be seen, but there is indeed a spacious garage with space for five cars (although more should also be possible). It is located underground and can be reached with a car lift.

The garage is largely empty in the photos, but what is there is nice. We spotted three Porsches: a 991 Cabrio, a very beautifully executed classic 911 Targa and a Cayenne e-Hybrid as a daily driver. Not a bad fleet at all.

What should this dream home for the sneaky car enthusiast cost? Unfortunately we cannot tell you, because the price is on request. You have to go to a broker for that Hundreds Alting who has this place for sale.

