The popular assertion that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away“is not just a saying; it has solid foundations in science.

The appleOne of the most consumed fruits globally, it is not only delicious but also packed with beneficial health properties, especially when it comes to metabolism and weight loss.

The Apples are an excellent source of quercetin and pectin, two compounds that offer a series of health benefits. Quercetin acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, while pectin, a soluble fiber, aids in digestion and prevents constipation.

BesidesApples are rich in a variety of essential vitamins and minerals.which makes them an integral food for the body.

Impact on metabolism and weight loss:

Regular consumption of apples can have a positive impact on metabolism and weight loss. His high fiber content, in combination with its low calorie content, promotes a feeling of satiety, which helps control appetite and reduce calorie intake. Additionally, the pectin present in apples can help regulate blood glucose levels, which is beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.

Effects on cardiovascular health:

Apples are also known for their beneficial effects on cardiovascular health. Regular consumption can help reduce LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels and increase HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels, which helps maintain heart health and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Recommendations and advice for consumption:

To take full advantage of the benefits of apples, it is recommended to consume them fresh and whole, since most Nutrients are found in the skin and pulp. In addition, it is suggested to include a variety of apples in the diet, both green and red, to obtain an optimal combination of nutrients and antioxidants.

Ideas to incorporate apples into the diet:

Apples are versatile and can be easily incorporated into a variety of dishes and recipes. From salads to smoothies, there are many creative ways to enjoy this nutritious fruit. Some options include apple salad with avocado, apple smoothie or even cocktails like the Cosmic Cosmo, which make the most of the flavors and benefits of this fruit.