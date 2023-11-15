The flight of hummingbirds is as fascinating as it is mysterious. They have abilities that no other bird possesses: they can fly at high speed in all directions – even backwards – or remain suspended in the same point. Despite being great aeronauts, these small birds have lost the ability to fold their wings at the height of the dolls and the elbows and they cannot suspend their flight because as soon as they stop flapping their wings, they begin to fall. So, how do they manage to slip through small spaces to take shelter or to get food in places that are difficult to access? A group of researchers has detected the two strategies that these animals apply to sneak through the vegetation: either they turn their bodies to fly sideways through the gap, or they hold their wings against their body and shoot like a bullet. They have published their discoveries in the journal Journal of Experimental Biology.

Marc Badger, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, noticed that hummingbirds visiting his garden feeder had frequent territorial disputes. The “intruders,” he explains, would sneak away and use the foliage as cover, while the pursued would fly through the bushes for cover. “I began to wonder about their interactions with vegetation and how they negotiated such small, complex spaces,” Badger says. To clear up his doubts, together with his team, he installed a flight track with holes smaller than the size of hummingbirds with their wings spread. He then designed a robotic arm that threw sand at the birds to force them through this hole, but the birds quickly got used to the device and forgot where the opening was. So his colleague, Kathryn McClain, came up with a reward system: the feeder would only deliver nectar if they passed through the opening first. Thus they were able to record the entry of the birds on video and detect their flight strategies in slow motion.

After analyzing more than 500 transits, they recognized two systems to avoid the gaps. In the first, they approached and floated to assess the opening. After analyzing and calculating the entry, they extended one wing forward and swept the second wing backward while continuing to flap their wings to pass laterally through the space. “I was blown away the first time I saw a slow-motion video of birds using this technique,” ​​Badger confesses.

In slow motion, a hummingbird hovers briefly before flying sideways through a hole.

“Hummingbirds fly like helicopters. “As soon as they stop flapping, they start falling from the sky.” This is explained by Paolo Segre, a biologist at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay who was not involved in the research. Therefore, he surprised the authors of the study to discover that the second method that hummingbirds use to penetrate small spaces is to throw their wings back and briefly stick them to the body to propel themselves through the beak like a bullet. That is, they stop flapping. Once they cross safely, they resume flight. “This is risky because they are basically falling,” adds Segre.

In slow motion, a hummingbird hovers briefly before darting through a hole.

When examining the two strategies, the team noticed that hummingbirds that traveled sideways tended to fly more cautiously and slowly than those that traveled through the openings with their beaks first. As the birds became more familiar, they became more trusting. During the experiment only one suffered a major crash, but it quickly recovered before successfully attempting the maneuvers again and continuing on its way. The four hummingbirds that participated in the study exhibited a similar transition between flight systems. According to Badger, this indicates that when they encounter similar obstacles in their natural environment, they adjust their behavior as they learn more about their habitat. For example, if in free flight they face a predator such as a cat, they will probably opt for a more cautious strategy to protect themselves.

In the natural environment, many species of hummingbirds forage for insects near and within vegetation. Females collect cobwebs and other nesting materials and build their nests inside trees and bushes. Overall, these abilities demonstrate that hummingbirds can reliably negotiate more tight spots than is typically appreciated.

Is there a reason to continue learning from nature? Badger wonders. “Yeah. Learning more about how animals avoid obstacles and other basic elements of the environment can improve our overall understanding of the environment. animal behavior in complex environments.” And biologist Paolo Segre, for his part, reflects that “we are just beginning to learn about the most complex aspects of hummingbird flight.”

Other curiosities about hummingbirds

It is the smallest bird on the planet and its only habitat is the American continent. The 343 known species are distributed from Alaska to Patagonia.

Considering their size, they have a very high heart rate. In a minute at rest, your heart can beat 500 to 700 times. In active state they reach 1,200. This can be explained because they expend a significant amount of energy for flight.

Thanks to their tetrachromatic vision, they can see more colors than humans.

Their legs are not useful for walking, but they use them for two main activities: holding onto tree branches to rest or sleep, and for scratching.

They have a mating ritual known as “the diving technique.” To impress the females, the males rise up to 20 meters high and then suddenly fall. Before reaching the ground, they stop abruptly and rise again. They look for the male who does it with the most grace, or the one who reaches the highest.

