Agibot, a Chinese robotics with Shanghai headquarters, presented its new humanoid robot, Lingxi X2 on Tuesday.

The robot measures approximately 130 centimeters high and has exceptional movement, interaction and operation capabilities. In the official video published, it demonstrates several actions such as walking, running, dancing and riding.

It is equipped with a sophisticated multimodal interaction model, the robot can respond with a precision of milliseconds. It is also able to precisely evaluate emotional states through the analysis of facial expressions and human voice tones, allowing it to respond properly to different situations.