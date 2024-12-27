This Thursday, AfternoonAR has had the privilege of showing a dazzling show in El Casar, Guadalajara. Marta, a resident of the municipality, has turned on its Christmas house, which has more than 15,000 LED lightsbecoming the most illuminated in Spain. With pride, he has named his home Martilandia.

During the broadcast, Marta shared that her light installation changes its theme every year. For this 2024, it has chosen Cinderella. “It takes me a week to do it,” he declared with satisfaction.

Intrigued, Frank Blanco asked him from the set of the space about the price of the electricity generated by its impressive ornamentation.

To the astonishment of the presenter, Marta responded that, thanks to her solar panels and the use of LED lighting, Your bill remains between “30 or 40 euros”.

The arch that adorns the entrance of his house has approximately 7,000 lights, while the rest of the chalet is decorated with about 10,000, setting a record that has made El Casar earns the title of the town with the most Christmassy house in our country.