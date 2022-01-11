The Super Cup has given us a new Classic for this season. The confrontations between Real Madrid and Barça are the most followed and desired matches throughout the season, and although it is normal that there are only two Clásicos each season, sometimes we find that both teams end up facing each other in other tournaments and we can see more Classics in a single season.
In the 2009/2010 season these two teams met in the Super Cup, in La Liga, in the Champions League and in the Copa del Rey final, which left us 7 matches and a great show. For the next game, the whites are favorites, but do you know who has won the most games throughout history?
Real Madrid is the team that has won the most Classics and with the best statistics
In total there have been 172 Classics throughout all of history. The truth is that both Real Madrid and Barça are very even in their history, but even so, the whites have more victories than the Catalans. Specific, Real Madrid has 72 victories to 68 of the Barça. Both teams would have drawn 32 times, which shows the clear equality and rivalry of the two teams throughout the history of Spanish football.
The whites are also the team that has scored the most goals in these games, 283 goals, compared to the 273 for the Barça fans.
The biggest win dates back to 1943 where Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona by a bulky 11 to 1, which took place in a Cup match between the two teams.
The last game ended with a Blaugrana defeat
Despite the fact that in recent years FC Barcelona had dominated Real Madrid, the truth is that the whites won 2-1 in the last La Liga game, and everything indicates that this superiority will also occur in the next Classic.
